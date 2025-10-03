2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift 3-Door India Review: More Practical Now?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Thar 3-door remains one of the most talked about cars and also one that divides opinion. However, the current gen Thar was a massive change for the brand name since it brought in a completely different meaning with being a lifestyle offering. Now, after the Thar Roxx, the Thar 3-door has again gotten an update which was needed. The earlier 3-door did have some impractical elements which affected its everyday useability and that has now been added.

Does it look different?

The new Thar 3-door does get a mildly tweaked grille with body coloured detailing plus the lovely new grey shade from the Roxx. Else, it remains practically the same and that's probably how its owners or potential owners will like it. The styling is butch, aggressive and maintains its classic design which in 3-door looks terrific. It's even better looking than the Roxx.





What about the interior?

That's where the changes lie. Getting in is easier thanks to a grab handle while on the inside, it is much better now thanks to several updates. The power window switches are now placed where they should have been in the first place- on the side door pad and there is a remote fuel lid opener. There is a rear wash/wiper, a dead pedal for the automatic and a new movable armrest which makes it much easier for long drives.





The other big change is the new 10.25-inch touchscreen which is all new and gets a slick display along with a large rear camera display too. The display isn't as nice as on the Roxx but it is a welcome feature and is pretty clear. Other than that, the new look steering wheel is taken from the Roxx as well. Space is pretty much the same and the rear seat is better than what it looks like. Storage is pretty good too.





How is it to drive?

The engines continue and again nothing needed to be changed anyways. The diesel is the pick with its torque and the decent efficiency while it remains a powerful, fun car to drive. There is also a punchy turbo petrol which offers huge performance for the money. The 3-door Thar remains fun to drive and off-road it is incredible. That said, on-road it remains bouncy and the steering is a bit on the heavy side- we expected the electric steering from the Roxx to be offered here but the earlier steering remains while arguably this is better for off-road. Off-road it continues to be fun and is very capable as we tried it over an off-road track.





Is it worth a buy?

The Thar 3-door remains a desirable car and much more usable now thanks to the new updates including the bigger screen. It looks superb, goes fast and is hugely fun while off-road it remains a very good option. You can now drive it everyday without any issue save for the bumpy ride while it continues to offer a blend of looks/off-road/performance which no other car can give at this price which incidentally has been kept competitive since it starts under Rs 10 lakh.

What we like- looks, new updates, more practical, better quality and off-road performance

What we do not like- bumpy ride quality and heavy steering remains.