Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav’s Vehicle Meets With Accident In Maharashtra; Three Injured

A vehicle registered in the name of Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav met with an accident on the Samruddhi Mahamarg near Ridhora village in Washim district. The minister was not in the vehicle at the time of the incident, but his bodyguard, driver and a colleague were seriously injured.

The accident occurred after the vehicle dropped the minister at Nagpur and was heading towards Mehkar, when it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

Three Injured Hospitalised

The injured have been identified as bodyguard Nilesh Wakudkar, driver Bhushan Chopde and colleague Vaibhav Deshmukh. Following the incident, local workers arranged an ambulance and rushed them to Lifeline Hospital in Washim, where they are undergoing treatment.

Vehicle Badly Damaged

Police said the vehicle was registered in the minister’s name, though he was not present during the accident. The front portion of the car was completely damaged. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the crash. The minister could not be immediately informed as the convoy was returning after dropping him at Nagpur airport.

Who Is Prataprao Jadhav?

According to social media posts, Prataprao Jadhav had attended a wedding ceremony in Motala taluka of Buldhana district. Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav has been serving as Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare since 2024. He is a member of Shiv Sena and has been elected to the Lok Sabha four consecutive times from the Buldhana constituency since 2009.