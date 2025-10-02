Explorer
Battle For The Second Spot After Maruti Intensifies Between Tata, Mahindra And Hyundai
Hyundai till 2024 had been staying firmly at the second spot until 2024. Since then there has been intense competition where Tata edged ahead or Mahindra or Hyundai kept its crown.
Maruti Suzuki for a longtime has been a custodian of the largest carmaker name and that continues with its stronghold on the Indian market but the battle for the second position has long been fought between homegrown brands like Tata and Mahindra plus Hyundai. Hyundai till 2024 had been staying firmly at the second spot until 2024. Since then there has been intense competition where Tata edged ahead or Mahindra or Hyundai kept its crown.
Now, as per latest Vahan registration data, Tata has taken the second spot at 40,594 units registered against 37,015 units for Mahindra and 35,443 units for Hyundai. The GST cuts have brought in record sales for all while the second position continues to see a change where the appetite has been drawn to SUVs.
If looking at retail sales, Tata achieved its highest-ever monthly retail sales of 59,667 units while Mahindra also had its highest ever sales at 56,233 units plus Hyundai is at 51,547 units. EV sales surged 96 percent year-on-year to 9,191 units while CNG sales recorded over 17,800 units. The Nexon in particular recorded over 22,500 units sold in a single month.
For Hyundai, the Creta SUV saw its highest monthly sales of 18,861 units while the soon to be replaced Venue compact SUV recorded 11,484 units. The coming months will see further action with new models from Hyundai and Tata plus Mahindra while the focus would be on SUVs.
Tata will launch the new Sierra and the Punch while Hyundai will bring the Venue in a new avatar plus Mahindra will bring in facelift versions of its XUV700, Thar and more.
