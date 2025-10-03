Mumbai Lags, Pune Leads: Maharashtra Records Sharp Rise In Festive Vehicle Registrations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maharashtra registered 1,15,125 new vehicles during the 10-day Navratri and Dussehra period this year, marking a 7.37 percent increase over 1,07,226 registrations during the corresponding festive window last year.

As per vehicle registration data of the transport department, from September 22 to October 2, of the total 1,15,125 vehicles registered statewide during this period, 70,381 were two-wheelers (excluding mopeds) and 29,909 were cars (excluding taxis).

In comparison, last year saw registration of 1,07,226 vehicles, including 71,428 two-wheelers and 22,817 cars, between October 2 and October 12, 2024.

In the wake of the GST rate cut implemented last month, increase in vehicle registrations was expected this year as it has made automobiles more affordable and stimulated demand in the sector, officials said.

According to data, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) recorded the highest number of registrations in the state, with 13,885 vehicles (7,833 two-wheelers and 4,635 cars), followed by Pimpri Chinchwad with 9,194 vehicles (4,891 two-wheelers and 3,608 cars).

Last year Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad RTOs had seen registration of 13671 vehicles (8945 bikes and 3551 cars) and 7793 vehicles (4608 bikes and 2456 cars), respectively.

However, Mumbai and its Metropolitan Region (MMR) did not witness any significant growth in vehicle registration numbers.

MMR, which includes areas such as Thane, Kalyan and Greater Mumbai, saw a slight dip in vehicle registrations, recording 29,254 this year as against 30,688 during the same period in 2024.

In Greater Mumbai alone, 12,216 vehicles were registered, marginally down from 12,303 last year, as per official data.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane RTO reported 4,112 registrations (2,383 two-wheelers and 985 cars), followed by Kalyan RTO, which saw 3,904 registrations (2,584 two-wheelers and 1,020 cars). The figures for the festive period last year stood at 4,399 and 3,839, respectively.

In Mumbai, vehicle registrations were led by the Wadala RTO, which has jurisdiction of entire eastern suburbs, with 3,668 registrations, followed by Tardeo RTO (3,192), Borivali RTO (2,824), and Andheri RTO (2,532).

Tardeo RTO has jurisdiction of island city, Andheri RTO from Bandra to Jogeshwari and Borivali RTO from Goregaon to Dahisar, respectively.

Maharashtra's vehicle population has already crossed 4.5 crore, while Mumbai, facing mounting traffic congestion and air pollution, breached the 50-lakh mark earlier this year.

