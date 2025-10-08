2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift Vs XUV 3XO: Which Small SUV To Get?

Mahindra is known as an SUV specialist and it makes several of them including two sub 4m SUVs which include the XUV 3XO and the Bolero Neo. Both are below 4m but are different. The XUV 3XO is slightly longer than the Bolero Neo but the Neo is a ladder frame SUV which marks it out. Styling wise, the Bolero Neo facelift is boxy and looks more old school over the XUV 3XO which has a more modern small SUV stance.

The interiors too are different with the XUV 3XO having a new cabin while the Bolero Neo has a boxy utilitarian one. The Neo facelift though has more features now thanks to a bigger screen but again cant compete with the XUV 3XO in terms of tech or features. That said, the Bolero Neo has its own charm and that's the appeal.

The XUV 3XO has many options including a turbo petrol along with an automatic while the Bolero Neo is manual only. Hence, the rear drive tough body on frame mechanicals means that the Bolero Neo is for those who need a tough and no-nonsense SUV but within 4m. The XUV 3XO is a completely different car with a focus on space, technology and performance.

The XUV 3XO is the spacious city slicker while the Neo is the tough and rugged SUV with a simpler ethos. The Bolero Neo is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh starting and goes on till Rs 9.99 lakh. The XUV 3XO meanwhile is priced between Rs 7.2 to Rs 14.4 lakh. Hence, while both SUVs may be below 4m, they are very different from each other.