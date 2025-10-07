Tesla Trails BYD As Chinese EV Giant Tops Global Sales Charts In 2025

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chinese automaker BYD has overtaken Tesla in global electric vehicle (EV) sales through the first nine months of 2025, pulling ahead by a decisive margin and rewriting the pecking order of the world’s EV market.

According to data released by both companies, BYD delivered a staggering 1.61 million battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) between January and September, leaving Tesla’s 1.22 million in the rear-view mirror, a lead of 388,000 units, reported Gizmochina.

China’s BYD Powers Ahead as Tesla’s Growth Stalls

BYD’s rise is nothing short of electric. The company’s sales jumped 37 per cent year-on-year, while Tesla’s global deliveries dipped 6 per cent. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter where BYD has outsold Tesla in worldwide BEV sales, a clear signal that the balance of power in the EV world is shifting.

Even though Tesla logged a record-breaking quarter between July and September, delivering 497,100 cars globally, it still couldn’t match BYD’s momentum. BYD shipped an even higher 582,500 BEVs during the same period, tightening its grip on the top spot.

Tesla did enjoy a last-minute boost in the US, as customers scrambled to secure EV subsidies that expired at the end of September. The American carmaker also saw excitement in China following the launch of its Model Y L, a six-seat long-wheelbase SUV that racked up 120,000 orders soon after release. Yet, the brand continues to face growing competition in Europe and Australia, where local and Chinese rivals are making rapid inroads.

Different Playbooks, Same Race

While Tesla stays true to its pure BEV lineup, BYD’s strategy is a mix of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, giving it an edge in markets where EV infrastructure remains patchy. This dual-pronged approach has allowed BYD to maintain healthy sales volumes despite aggressive price wars in China’s fiercely contested EV segment.

Analysts now expect BYD to deliver around 2.17 million BEVs by year-end, with Tesla projected to close 2025 near 1.61 million units.

Elon Musk Eyes the Future

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has cautioned investors about a “rough few quarters” as the company pivots focus towards autonomous driving and robotics, areas yet to deliver major financial returns.

Meanwhile, BYD’s broad product portfolio and affordable pricing have helped it capture a larger slice of the global EV pie. As the company expands deeper into Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, all eyes are now on whether it can keep the momentum in 2026.