Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoHyundai Venue 2025 Expected Features: What Is It Getting?

Hyundai Venue 2025 Expected Features: What Is It Getting?

The new Venue will get more features than the current model including a set of new 10.25-inch screens and a larger digital instrument cluster as well.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyundai will pull the covers off its next generation Venue by next month and it will be a big change for the compact SUV. The new Venue will come with the same set of engines but the interior is where the bigger changes would be carried out. The new Venue will get more features than the current model including a set of new 10.25-inch screens and a larger digital instrument cluster as well.

The touchscreen would be larger too and have the latest infotainment system like the latest Hyundai cars. Other features could include a larger sunroof, Level 2 ADAS plus ventilated seats. Plus we can expect an electric parking brake plus a 360 degree camera along with a climate control system, powered driver seat, rear seat recline and wireless charging.

Compared to the current Venue there would be an improvement with several crucial features coming in from bigger brother Creta. The new Venue is a very important car for Hyundai as it is the second highest seller after the Creta. Even with the new model launch on the horizon, the current Venue has been a consistent strong seller in its segment.

The new model will take the competition to the likes of the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV 3XO amongst others like the Skoda Kylaq. This would be the biggest change for the Venue as it has been around for a while although it did get a comprehensive facelift a few years back. The new Venue would be launched soon and expect more details to trickle in closer to the launch.  

Also read
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 12:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Hyundai Venue
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Elections Likely to be held in Two Phases, Dates To Be Announced Today | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Poll Dates To Be Announced Today; Key Focus On Women Voters And Development Issues
Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Elections Dates to be announced by 4 PM Today | ABP Live
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Prepares For Poll Battle Amid Nitish Kumar’s Welfare Push
Bihar Elections 2025: Poll Dates To Be Announced Today Amid Heated Campaigns And Key Voter Issues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget