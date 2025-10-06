Hyundai Venue 2025 Expected Features: What Is It Getting?

Hyundai will pull the covers off its next generation Venue by next month and it will be a big change for the compact SUV. The new Venue will come with the same set of engines but the interior is where the bigger changes would be carried out. The new Venue will get more features than the current model including a set of new 10.25-inch screens and a larger digital instrument cluster as well.

The touchscreen would be larger too and have the latest infotainment system like the latest Hyundai cars. Other features could include a larger sunroof, Level 2 ADAS plus ventilated seats. Plus we can expect an electric parking brake plus a 360 degree camera along with a climate control system, powered driver seat, rear seat recline and wireless charging.

Compared to the current Venue there would be an improvement with several crucial features coming in from bigger brother Creta. The new Venue is a very important car for Hyundai as it is the second highest seller after the Creta. Even with the new model launch on the horizon, the current Venue has been a consistent strong seller in its segment.

The new model will take the competition to the likes of the Tata Nexon and the Mahindra XUV 3XO amongst others like the Skoda Kylaq. This would be the biggest change for the Venue as it has been around for a while although it did get a comprehensive facelift a few years back. The new Venue would be launched soon and expect more details to trickle in closer to the launch.