Tata Harrier EV Week-Long Road Test Review — Range Kitna Hai?

The Harrier EV has been a big change for Tata Motors and is their most premium car yet, while being loaded with technology. However, it is also its most ambitious product yet and takes entry in the premium SUV space. After the first drive, we put it through our week-long test to discover more about the car.

Tata Harrier EV Driving Performance

Aside from the driving position, which may pose an issue for tall drivers due to the console hitting the knee, the Harrier EV provides a commanding view and feels substantial behind the wheel. Performance is a standout feature, with 313hp and 500Nm torque, delivering a linear yet firm acceleration rarely seen in EVs at this price.

In real-world conditions, the performance remains accessible without feeling overly aggressive, even in Sport mode. The AWD system helps contain this power effectively, which proved particularly useful during monsoons when road grip is limited.

The vehicle is exceptionally quiet and polished, offering a driving experience distinctly different from the diesel Harrier. High-speed stability and responsive handling make it feel confident on the road, though the weight is noticeable when pushed. Braking is satisfactory, and the slightly firm suspension (due to 19-inch wheels) can handle rough roads. Combined with high ground clearance, water-wading capability, and AWD, the Harrier EV is almost as capable as some diesel SUVs.

Tata Harrier EV: Advanced Tech Features

There is a lot of technology, but it's actually useful, notably the digital rear view mirror, which is convenient given the size and the superb 540-degree camera, which shows underneath the car – useful again. The bigger touchscreen has a notably bigger display, and the quality is there to see, although we did see some lag once. The audio system is fantastic too, and kept us company when stuck in traffic.

ADAS seems to be well calibrated for our roads, too. There are some more tech features, like the Summon mode, which we used to get the car out remotely from a narrow parking space, but it requires a firm push on the key. along with the operation needing to be a bit easier to engage/smooth.

The 10-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos also impressed us with its sound quality, along with various modes. The Harrier EV pretty much has all of the equipment that you need and then some. That said, the cooled seats function is oddly located below the front seat at the side, and the USB is inconveniently placed, too. Voice commands work well, and the cabin feels premium enough for the price.

Tata Harrier EV: Range and Charging

Equipped with a 75 kWh battery, the Harrier EV claims a 622 km range for the single-motor variant. In real-world conditions, we achieved over 400 km, approximately 420 km, primarily in Eco mode with maximum regenerative braking. Although not quite one-pedal driving, the range is respectable considering the car’s performance and weight. Fast AC charging allows a full charge in roughly 10 hours.





Is the Dual-Motor Harrier EV Worth It?

The Harrier EV is a premium EV, but despite its QWD and tech, the price for the top end is less than many of its rivals at Rs 28.9 lakh. It's the most polished, well-sorted, and dynamically accomplished offering yet from Tata Motors. During our week-long test, we faced no issues, and it offers space, performance, technology, and the necessary premium quotient, plus plenty of road presence. Sure, if it had looked more different from the regular Harrier, then it would have stood out more, and it also has some of the ergonomic issues seen on the Harrier, but for its overall appeal, this is one of the strongest options in the premium SUV space right now.