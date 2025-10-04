Cheaper Than Hatchbacks But Worth It? Citroen Aircross X At Rs 8.2 Lakh

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoCheaper Than Hatchbacks But Worth It? Citroen Aircross X At Rs 8.2 Lakh

The Citroen Aircross X, boasting a 5-star BNCAP rating, offers enhanced features like a larger touchscreen, improved interior, and optional 360-degree camera at a competitive price.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Aircross recently got a 5-star BNCAP rating, and here the X version comes in with more features, while pricing is competitive too. The Citroen Aircross is a 4m plus car, but at Rs 8.2 lakh starting, it is cheaper than hatchbacks! The previous Aircross had corners cut in its interiors, which we pointed out, and now it seems the changes have been addressed, although for the more expensive models.

Like the Basalt X, the Aircross X adds a new colour, a new leatherette dashboard which looks better than the earlier one, along with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen. Then, optional is a 360-degree camera, while there is the addition of a push button start/climate control, a redesigned gear lever, cooled seats, LED projector fog lamps, CARA voice assistant and more.




While the cheaper 82bhp engine isn't the ideal choice for this car, the price alone makes it a different package. That said, the Aircross X Plus and Max trims get the more powerful 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, and that is the one to get, along with the Aircross X Max having a torque converter automatic.

The most expensive 7-seater Aircross is still at around 13 lakh, which is still cheaper than the rivals, while now the interior is surely a much better one, which makes it a stronger recommendation. While the Aircross continues to miss some features offered elsewhere, it is now a spacious value value-packed SUV which is more affordable than rivals. This X variant is something which Citroen should have launched in the first place, but better late than never!  

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 05:27 PM (IST)
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: Gill To Captain, Virat & Rohit Return
Israel Strikes Gaza Hours After Hamas's Nod To Hostage Release, Trump's Calls To End Bombing; 6 Killed
'Significant Step Forward': PM Modi Hails Trump's Leadership As Hamas Agrees To Gaza Peace Deal
