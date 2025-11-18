Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoHyundai Plans Fortuner Rival With Palisade Hybrid?

Hyundai Plans Fortuner Rival With Palisade Hybrid?

The key point would be the fact that it would be localised and not imported which means the pricing would be competitive.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Hyundai is planning a rival for Fortuner with the Palisade hybrid.

The Fortuner currently has next to no competition but Hyundai could be coming in to spoil the party with the Palisade hybrid. This is the all new Palisade that Hyundai could be launching in India within the next few years.

The new Palisade is a massive luxury SUV with three row seating and a bold new look which surely will appeal.

The new Palisade is a massive luxury SUV with three row seating and a bold new look which surely will appeal.

The Palisade would be the most expensive SUV in India and the price would be near the Fortuner if it comes with high localisation.

The key element is the fact that the Palisade has the new hybrid system which includes a big turbo petrol engine.

We can expect the hybrid to come to India with the combined range being more than 1000 km per full tank with the hybrid model giving more efficiency than 14 kmpl!

Hybrid makes sense for big SUVs and the new Palisade is loaded with technology plus premium features too.

The Gasoline 2.5 T-GDI Hybrid will be expected to deliver 1015 km per full tank.

The SUV also features a large V6 petrol but that is not expected to come to India. The new Palisade is larger than the Tucson and is perhaps the largest Hyundai yet but with localisation could be a Fortuner rival in the Rs 50 lakh segment.

The new SUV looks huge, has three row seating with captain seats and the hybrid powertrain will further mean more sales in markets where diesel is losing interest. We can expect a launch by the next two years or so. 

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Fortuner Palisade Hybrid
