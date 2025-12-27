Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND-NZ Series Prep: Shubman Gill To Play Two VHT Matches - Check Dates, Venue

These games are strategically timed to serve as a warm-up for the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Dec 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a major boost for both Punjab state team and the Indian National side, star opener Shubman Gill is officially set to return to the field.

After being sidelined due to a neck injury sustained during Test match in Kolkata, Gill has successfully completed his rehabilitation and is ready to regain his match fitness through the ongoing 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

According to latest reports, the 26-year-old will feature in at least two high-stakes matches for Punjab.

These games are strategically timed to serve as a warm-up for the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI series, ensuring that one of India’s most prolific white-ball batters is not "rusty" when he takes on the Black Caps on the international stage.

Dates and Venues Revealed

As per a report by Sportstar, Shubman Gill is set to feature in Punjab’s fifth and sixth group-stage matches of the tournament. The Indian batter is expected to play against Sikkim on January 3 and Goa on January 6, with both matches scheduled to take place in Jaipur.

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is hopeful that Gill will link up with the squad around December 29, when Punjab faces Uttarakhand, although his participation in that fixture remains uncertain.

“He will join the team in Jaipur around January 1 for those two games. While he is interested in playing the final group league fixture against Mumbai as well, it will all depend on the BCCI’s scheduling for the camps ahead of the home series against New Zealand,” a source told Sportstar.

Road to Recovery

Shubman Gill’s absence was felt during the latter stages of India’s recent Test assignments, where his stability at the top of the order was missed. Having spent time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) working on his recovery, his inclusion in the Vijay Hazare Trophy suggests he has passed all necessary fitness protocols.

Punjab, currently fighting for a top spot in the points table, will welcome their talisman back with open arms. Following these two games, Gill is expected to fly directly to link up with the national squad for the first ODI against New Zealand.

Published at : 27 Dec 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
India Vs New Zealand Vijay Hazare Trophy IND Vs NZ Shubman Gill IND Vs NZ ODIs PUNJAB IND Vs NZ Series
