Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoTata Sierra vs Curvv vs Harrier

Tata Sierra vs Curvv vs Harrier

The Sierra is a five seater too but space is ample and has more than the Curvv while comparable to the bigger Harrier.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Sierra is the newest SUV which slots in between the Curvv and the Harrier but what are the differences in terms of the size, engines and features? Here is a quick look at how the Sierra compares against its family members.

Design and Dimensions

The Sierra for starters is closer in terms of length to the Curvv at around 4.3m as against the much larger Harrier. The Sierra though has a boxier look and maintains the classic Sierra look with a boxy stance and upright bumper design plus a proper tough SUV look over the coupe SUV Curvv while the bigger Harrier has also a more flowing stance along with being less boxy. The Sierra grabs attention for its design but it also stands out amongst the Harrier and the Curvv as well.


Tata Sierra vs Curvv vs Harrier

Interiors and Features

The interiors too are different when compared to the Curvv and the Harrier as the Sierra for the top-end version has three screens including one for the passenger but some elements are shared with the Curvv and the Harrier including the digital cluster design as well as some elements like the illuminated steering wheel plus the phygital dash. The Sierra has extra features too even though all of the three Tata SUVs are well equipped. The Sierra comes with Dolby Atmos, three headrests, panoramic sunroof, three screens, central cupholders and more. Some of these features are exclusive.

The Sierra is a five seater too but space is ample and has more than the Curvv while comparable to the bigger Harrier.


Tata Sierra vs Curvv vs Harrier

Engines and Powertrains

Powertrains are also where there are differences with the Curvv having a 1.2l turbo petrol and a 1.5l diesel while the Sierra has the new 1.5l petrol line-up including a turbo petrol as well as a naturally aspirated unit. There is also a 1.5l diesel. The Harrier meanwhile has a 2.0l diesel but soon will also get the new turbo petrol as the Sierra with the 1.5l unit.

Tata Sierra vs Curvv vs Harrier

Overall, the Sierra neatly slots in between the Curvv and the Harrier with a new look, new set of engines and features. 

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tata Sierra Harrier Curvv
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
India
'They Raised Slipper To Hit Me': Rohini Acharya After 'Quitting' Politics
'They Raised Slipper To Hit Me': Rohini Acharya After 'Quitting' Politics
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: Investigation in Delhi Car Blast Expands across Several Districts of Jammu Kashmir
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators Probe CCTV Showing Dr. Umar Spotted at Several Delhi Locations
Delhi Car Blast: Investigation Probe Reveals i20 Car Spotted in CCTV Footage of Al-Falah University Campus
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators Recover 3 Cartridges but No Pistol at the Site
Breaking News: Tragic Road Accident in Budgam claims Death of 4
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget