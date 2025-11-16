Tata Sierra vs Curvv vs Harrier

The Sierra is the newest SUV which slots in between the Curvv and the Harrier but what are the differences in terms of the size, engines and features? Here is a quick look at how the Sierra compares against its family members.

Design and Dimensions

The Sierra for starters is closer in terms of length to the Curvv at around 4.3m as against the much larger Harrier. The Sierra though has a boxier look and maintains the classic Sierra look with a boxy stance and upright bumper design plus a proper tough SUV look over the coupe SUV Curvv while the bigger Harrier has also a more flowing stance along with being less boxy. The Sierra grabs attention for its design but it also stands out amongst the Harrier and the Curvv as well.







Interiors and Features

The interiors too are different when compared to the Curvv and the Harrier as the Sierra for the top-end version has three screens including one for the passenger but some elements are shared with the Curvv and the Harrier including the digital cluster design as well as some elements like the illuminated steering wheel plus the phygital dash. The Sierra has extra features too even though all of the three Tata SUVs are well equipped. The Sierra comes with Dolby Atmos, three headrests, panoramic sunroof, three screens, central cupholders and more. Some of these features are exclusive.

The Sierra is a five seater too but space is ample and has more than the Curvv while comparable to the bigger Harrier.





Engines and Powertrains

Powertrains are also where there are differences with the Curvv having a 1.2l turbo petrol and a 1.5l diesel while the Sierra has the new 1.5l petrol line-up including a turbo petrol as well as a naturally aspirated unit. There is also a 1.5l diesel. The Harrier meanwhile has a 2.0l diesel but soon will also get the new turbo petrol as the Sierra with the 1.5l unit.

Overall, the Sierra neatly slots in between the Curvv and the Harrier with a new look, new set of engines and features.