Tata Sierra Production Version First Look Review: 10 Things We Learnt 

Tata Motors has finally offered a close look at the production-ready Sierra, revealing how the iconic nameplate has been reimagined for today’s SUV market. Larger, more premium and significantly more feature-rich than earlier Tata models, the new Sierra promises to blend nostalgic design cues with thoroughly modern engineering. From a more practical cabin layout and multiple screens to a fresh engine line-up and impressive ground clearance, here are ten key takeaways from our first look at the all-new Sierra.

1. The all new Sierra is quite a large car and it looks bigger when seen in the real world but it is roughly the same length as the Curvv while it is smaller than the Harrier.





2. The boxy styling adds to the stance but ground clearance is huge and the big 19 inch wheels further is a big talking point as it's bigger than rivals. The new Sierra maintains some of the classic Sierra design details but with some clever tweaking.





3. The interior is now more practical than the other Tata SUVs with cupholders, a floating storage console and bigger door pockets.

4. There are three screens for the Sierra including one for the passenger while the design else is free of buttons with a phygital panel housing some controls. The door pads plus the quality is much higher than other Tata cars too.

5. The driving position is proper SUV like and you sit higher with a powered driver seat and seal walk in device.

6. The seat ventilation button is the same position as the other Tata SUVs and not on the centre console.

7. Rear seat space is good by class standards while the addition of the middle seat headrest is a much needed feature which is now there. Legroom is decent but the headroom is excellent while the floor is nearly flat. That said, it is a bit compact for three passengers.





8. Feature list is high including three screens, panoramic glass roof, reclining rear seat, Dolby Atmos with sound bar, power driver seat, JBL audio system, Adas level 2, 360 degree camera, powered tailgate with kick sensor, manual boss mode and more.





9. There are drive and traction modes but the ICE version most probably will not come with a 4x4 although suspension as well as ground clearance is high with the same toughness being expected as in the Harrier.

10. The new Sierra will debut a new line-up of engines including a 1.5l turbo petrol and a naturally aspirated unit along with a 1.5 diesel with automatic in all of the engine options.