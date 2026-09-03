Hyundai Bayon India Launch Soon: New SUV Could Get CNG, 1.5L Petrol Engine

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyundai will launch new Bayon SUV next month.

Positioned above Venue, it offers CNG and petrol.

India-specific Bayon features unique styling, larger screens.

Bayon is part of Hyundai's major India expansion.

Hyundai is preparing to launch an all-new SUV in India, and the upcoming model could be called the Bayon. The SUV is expected to arrive around next month, with more details likely to emerge closer to its launch.

The Bayon is expected to be positioned above the Venue but below the Creta in Hyundai's SUV line-up. Unlike the Venue, however, the new model is expected to measure more than 4 metres in length, making it Hyundai's second SUV in this compact space after the Creta.

One of the biggest talking points could be its powertrain. The Bayon is expected to become Hyundai's first SUV above the 4-metre mark in India to offer a CNG option. It is also expected to get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while a diesel engine is unlikely.

Hyundai Bayon Could Get CNG To Boost Sales

The availability of a CNG option could be particularly important for the Bayon as Hyundai looks to make the new SUV more appealing to a wider range of buyers.

Unlike the Venue, the Bayon is not expected to receive a turbo-petrol engine. Instead, the likely engine line-up could comprise the naturally aspirated petrol unit and a CNG option.

The SUV is expected to compete with the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, among other models. Its positioning between the Venue and Creta could give Hyundai another option in a segment that has seen growing competition.

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Different From International Model

The Bayon is already sold in international markets, but the India-spec version is expected to differ in several areas, including its styling. Hyundai is likely to give the Indian model a sleek crossover-inspired appearance while retaining ample ground clearance.

The expected design could feature a full-width light bar, slim tail-lamps and a streamlined overall profile. The SUV is also expected to receive Hyundai's newer steering wheel design, including the brand's logo represented in Morse code, as seen on some of its latest models.

Inside, the Bayon could feature a dual-screen setup similar to the Venue. The screens are expected to be larger than those currently offered in the Hyundai Creta.

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Hyundai Bayon Could Kick Off New Model Offensive

The Bayon is expected to form part of Hyundai's larger product expansion in India, with more new models likely to follow.

Later, Hyundai is also expected to introduce a new sub-4-metre SUV, along with an electric version developed specifically for the Indian market.

For now, Hyundai is yet to officially reveal the Bayon for India. Official teasers could arrive around next month, potentially coinciding with the festive season, giving a clearer look at the SUV ahead of its launch.