Jailed Yasin Malik Seeks Divorce From Pakistani Wife, Daughter Threatens To Take Her Life

Banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief and separatist leader Yasin Malik, who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, has decided to end his marriage with his Pakistani wife, Mushaal Hussein Mullick.

Malik has filed a 25-page personal affidavit before the TADA/POTA court in Jammu, explaining the reasons behind his decision.

‘I Don’t Want Mushaal To Live Like Widow’

In the affidavit, Malik said he has neither met his wife in person nor spoken to her over the phone or seen her on a video call for the past eight years. He said he did not want Mushaal to be left living like a widow. ‘I want to free my wife from the marriage’

Citing uncertainty over his future and the serious legal cases he is facing, including the 1990 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case and the Sarla Bhat murder case, Malik said he did not want his wife to remain in uncertainty or spend the coming years living as a widow.

He said he wanted to “free” his wife from the marriage. The affidavit was described as a message to his wife Mushaal, his mother and their 13-year-old daughter, Razia Sultana.

Daughter Says She Will Take Her Life If Parents Divorce

Following Malik’s decision, his daughter Razia Sultana, who lives in Pakistan, released an emotional video message reacting strongly to her father’s decision. Razia said she was deeply upset by the possibility of her parents’ divorce.

“If my father (Abbu) really divorces my mother, I will take my own life,” she said.