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English NewsCitiesKeralam Child Rights Panel Seeks Removal Of Sugar From Anganwadi Nutri Mix

Keralam Child Rights Panel Seeks Removal Of Sugar From Anganwadi Nutri Mix

The commission directed the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department to consider completely eliminating sugar from the preparation of the nutri mix supplied through the ICDS scheme.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 10:00 AM (IST)

Thiruvananthapuram: Adding sugar to Amrutham Nutri Mix distributed through anganwadis could affect children's health, the Keralam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has observed.

The commission directed the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department to consider completely eliminating sugar from the preparation of the nutri mix supplied through the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme and explore the inclusion of a small quantity of jaggery instead.

It also directed the WCD Director to constitute a high-level committee to scientifically determine the nutritional composition of products supplied to children, according to a panel statement.

The commission further ordered that guidelines be prepared on the quantity of Nutri Mix to be provided to children under the Take Home Ration (THR) scheme based on their age.

The WCD Director should issue instructions to subordinate officials regarding the quantity of Nutri Mix to be provided according to the age of children, in line with central government guidelines, it said.

Nutritional information and the recommended quantity to be given to children should also be printed on product package labels, the commission said.

The department should conduct awareness programmes for anganwadi workers and beneficiaries on the use of Amrutham Nutri Mix and other nutritional supplements, the proper method of preparing them and the importance of following healthy habits.

The awareness should be provided directly as well as through Poshan Tracker and WhatsApp groups, it said.

The order was issued by commission member P Shajesh Bhaskar on a petition filed by K Sahla of Pattithara in Palakkad district.

The petitioner had alleged that the Amrutham powder distributed through anganwadis contained 20 per cent sugar, contrary to World Health Organisation guidelines, and that its consumption by children aged six months to three years could predispose them to lifestyle diseases at an early age.

Excessive sugar intake could lead to long-term health problems and was contrary to the best interests of children and their right to nutrition, the commission observed. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Sep 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
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Keralam News Keralam Child Rights Panel
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