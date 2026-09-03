IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketRohit Sharma's Career At Risk? Big Update Ahead Of BCCI Meeting

Rohit Sharma's Career At Risk? Big Update Ahead Of BCCI Meeting

Rumors regarding Rohit Sharma's potential retirement intensified last month, with reports suggesting he might step down following the Lord’s ODI against England.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to convene a high-stakes review meeting on September 3 to address several pressing concerns facing the national team.

According to a Cricbuzz report, key items on the agenda include evaluating recent performance setbacks against Ireland and England, reviewing the tenure of Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, and establishing a clear roadmap for senior leaders - most notably former ODI captain Rohit Sharma.

The top-level meeting is expected to feature key stakeholders, including BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and Centre of Excellence Head VVS Laxman. Reports suggest that senior players like Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer may also attend to participate in strategic planning.

Debate Surrounding Rohit Sharma's Future

Rohit Sharma's international career trajectory remains a primary focal point. Rumors regarding his potential retirement intensified last month, with reports suggesting he might step down following the Lord’s ODI against England.

Reports indicated that the selection panel had conveyed to the veteran batter that he was no longer central to India's long-term vision for 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

However, the narrative shifted after public remarks from BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who clarified that Rohit had no immediate plans to retire at Lord's and would remain available as long as he factored into team selection.

This stance reportedly created friction with the selection committee, which had already leaned toward transitioning away from senior players for the next World Cup cycle.

Despite the off-field speculation, Rohit responded on the pitch. After modest scores of 11 and 26 in the initial two matches of the England series, he delivered a remarkable 138-run knock in the final fixture, becoming the first Indian batter to record an ODI century at Lord's.

Despite that landmark performance, his long-term inclusion in the 2027 World Cup framework remains uncertain. With India's next 50-over assignment scheduled against the West Indies from September 27 to October 3, the September 3 meeting is expected to provide definitive clarity regarding Rohit's future involvement and overall leadership status.

Published at : 03 Sep 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Meeting ROHIT SHARMA Rohit Sharma Retirement
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Rohit Sharma's Career At Risk? Big Update Ahead Of BCCI Meeting
Rohit Sharma's Career At Risk? Big Update Ahead Of BCCI Meeting
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi Responds To 'You Destroyed Pakistan Cricket' Remark, Breaks Silence On Major Overhaul
Mohsin Naqvi Responds To 'You Destroyed Pakistan Cricket' Remark
Cricket
Watch: MS Dhoni Tells Rishabh Pant, 'Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon'; Video Goes Viral
Watch: MS Dhoni Tells Rishabh Pant, 'Hookah Peeke Aata Hoon'; Video Goes Viral
Cricket
Babar Azam's Love Life: 4 Women Linked To Pakistan Star And A Pregnancy Controversy
Babar Azam's Love Life: 4 Women Linked To Pakistan Star And A Pregnancy Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

RAM TEMPLE: Retired Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra appointed first CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust
HARYANA: Yamunanagar’s Hathnikund Barrage witnesses major accident during Army training exercise
POLITICS: Ram Temple CEO appointment sparks fresh political controversy in Uttar Pradesh
Punjab News: ED Report Puts CMO Under Scanner Over Alleged Bribery, Transfer-Posting Network
Haryana News: Para Commando Drill Turns Risky as Boat Engine Fails, Two Soldiers Missing in Yamuna
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget