TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Alleges BJP Attack On Party Office; Targets CM Suvendu Adhikari

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Banerjee alleged BJP workers vandalized his Kolkata party office.

He criticized police inaction, urging Governor, PM, Court action.

Banerjee demanded arrests, investigation; targeted CM Adhikari for resignation.

Attack followed police removal of TMC signboard from office.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party workers vandalised his party office in Kolkata in the early hours of Thursday, accusing them of attacking TMC workers and damaging property.

The Diamond Harbour MP said in a social media post that a group of BJP workers, allegedly armed with weapons, entered the TMC office on Camac Street around 4:30 am. He alleged that the workers attacked people present at the office, snatched their phones and ransacked the premises.

Banerjee also accused the Kolkata Police of failing to respond despite repeated calls and emails from TMC workers over a period of two hours. He described the alleged police inaction as unacceptable and demanded immediate action against those responsible.

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Abhishek Banerjee Questions Centre, Judiciary

In another social media post, Banerjee questioned whether the West Bengal Governor, Union Home Minister or Prime Minister would take action over the alleged vandalism or "continue to look the other way".

He also appealed to the Calcutta High Court to take "serious note of what is happening" and act to uphold the rule of law in West Bengal. The TMC leader demanded the immediate arrest of everyone allegedly involved in the attack.

Banerjee also called for an investigation into who planned, organised and directed the alleged attack. "Enough is enough. Arrest the perpetrators. Fix accountability. Act now," he said.

This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning.



Will the Governor of WB act? Will the Union Home Minister act? Will the PMO act? Or will they continue to look the other way?



It is high time the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High… pic.twitter.com/SLNwNQ6u7k — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 3, 2026

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Banerjee Targets CM Suvendu Adhikari

Banerjee also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari over the alleged incident and called for his resignation. Questioning the chief minister, he said, "Why are you so scared of the Trinamool Congress and of me that you have to resort to this kind of intimidation?"

He further alleged that if the Opposition was being treated through "violence, vandalism and intimidation", the chief minister had no moral authority to remain in office and should resign. "This is not democracy. This is political thuggery," Banerjee said.

The allegations come shortly after an FIR was registered against Banerjee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and others over allegations of blocking and assaulting police personnel during the removal of an allegedly unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street.

The controversy began after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, accompanied by Kolkata Police, removed a signboard bearing the words "All India Trinamool Congress" from the building that houses Banerjee's office.