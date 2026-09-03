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English NewsCitiesTMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Alleges BJP Attack On Party Office; Targets CM Suvendu Adhikari

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Alleges BJP Attack On Party Office; Targets CM Suvendu Adhikari

Banerjee claimed the workers were armed, attacked TMC workers, snatched their phones and ransacked the premises. He also accused Kolkata Police of failing to respond despite repeated calls and emails.

Written By : Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Abhishek Banerjee alleged BJP workers vandalized his Kolkata party office.
  • He criticized police inaction, urging Governor, PM, Court action.
  • Banerjee demanded arrests, investigation; targeted CM Adhikari for resignation.
  • Attack followed police removal of TMC signboard from office.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party workers vandalised his party office in Kolkata in the early hours of Thursday, accusing them of attacking TMC workers and damaging property.

The Diamond Harbour MP said in a social media post that a group of BJP workers, allegedly armed with weapons, entered the TMC office on Camac Street around 4:30 am. He alleged that the workers attacked people present at the office, snatched their phones and ransacked the premises.

Banerjee also accused the Kolkata Police of failing to respond despite repeated calls and emails from TMC workers over a period of two hours. He described the alleged police inaction as unacceptable and demanded immediate action against those responsible.

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Abhishek Banerjee Questions Centre, Judiciary

In another social media post, Banerjee questioned whether the West Bengal Governor, Union Home Minister or Prime Minister would take action over the alleged vandalism or "continue to look the other way".

He also appealed to the Calcutta High Court to take "serious note of what is happening" and act to uphold the rule of law in West Bengal. The TMC leader demanded the immediate arrest of everyone allegedly involved in the attack.

Banerjee also called for an investigation into who planned, organised and directed the alleged attack. "Enough is enough. Arrest the perpetrators. Fix accountability. Act now," he said.

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Banerjee Targets CM Suvendu Adhikari

Banerjee also targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari over the alleged incident and called for his resignation. Questioning the chief minister, he said, "Why are you so scared of the Trinamool Congress and of me that you have to resort to this kind of intimidation?"

He further alleged that if the Opposition was being treated through "violence, vandalism and intimidation", the chief minister had no moral authority to remain in office and should resign. "This is not democracy. This is political thuggery," Banerjee said.

The allegations come shortly after an FIR was registered against Banerjee, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and others over allegations of blocking and assaulting police personnel during the removal of an allegedly unauthorised hoarding at 9, Camac Street.

The controversy began after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, accompanied by Kolkata Police, removed a signboard bearing the words "All India Trinamool Congress" from the building that houses Banerjee's office.

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident did Abhishek Banerjee allege occurred?

Abhishek Banerjee alleged that BJP workers vandalized his party office in Kolkata in the early hours of Thursday, attacking TMC workers and damaging property.

Who did Abhishek Banerjee accuse of the alleged attack?

Banerjee accused a group of BJP workers, allegedly armed with weapons, of entering the TMC office on Camac Street around 4:30 am.

What was the alleged police response to the incident?

Banerjee accused the Kolkata Police of failing to respond for two hours despite repeated calls and emails from TMC workers, calling their alleged inaction unacceptable.

Who did Banerjee demand take action regarding the vandalism?

Banerjee questioned if the West Bengal Governor, Union Home Minister, or Prime Minister would act. He also appealed to the Calcutta High Court to uphold the rule of law.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Kolkata News Tmc .TMC
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