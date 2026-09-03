Haldwani ‘Purification’ Row: Kharge Writes To Nadda, Asks Why No FIR Has Been Filed Yet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kharge wrote Nadda about alleged Ram Leela Maidan purification.

He questioned delayed FIR regarding alleged Dalit insult.

Nadda expressed regret; BJP denies ritual linked to Kharge.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday wrote to Union minister and senior BJP leader JP Nadda, seeking action over the alleged ‘purification’ of Ram Leela Maidan in Haldwani following his public meeting there.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, questioned why an FIR had not yet been registered against those allegedly responsible for the incident. He said he had reminded Nadda of the assurance given by him in the Upper House and urged immediate action.

"I have written a letter to the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Shri @JPNadda, reminding him of the assurance he gave in the House regarding the serious issue of the purification carried out at Ram Leela Maidan after my public meeting in Haldwani," Kharge said in a post on X.

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Kharge Says No FIR Filed After 24 Days

Kharge alleged that 24 days had passed since the incident but no FIR had been registered against the individuals or organisations he holds responsible for what he called a "heinous incident".

The Congress chief had raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha on August 13, alleging that the Haldwani venue was ‘purified’ after his August 8 rally. Nadda had expressed regret over the incident while denying that BJP workers were involved.

The Congress has described the alleged ritual as an insult to the Dalit community, noting that Kharge belongs to the community. The party has also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi direct the registration of an FIR against those allegedly involved.

Kharge Urges Nadda To Direct Uttarakhand CM

In his letter, Kharge said the matter extended beyond him personally or his position as Congress president, arguing that it concerned the sentiments of millions of people who continue to face discrimination.

"This issue goes beyond me personally or my position as the President of the Indian National Congress; it is connected on a broader level to the sentiments of crores of people who continue to face this cruel reality every day," Kharge said. He added that it was necessary to "teach a lesson to such wrongdoers".

Kharge urged Nadda to direct Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to ensure an FIR was registered against the individuals and organisations involved in the alleged purification at Ram Leela Maidan.

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BJP, Organisers Deny Ritual Was Linked To Kharge

Dhami and the organisers of the event have denied that the ritual was carried out specifically in response to Kharge's presence at the venue.

They have maintained that "slogans of religious nature" were raised during the event, following which people themselves came forward and conducted the ritual. The BJP has also denied involvement in the incident.

The controversy comes ahead of Uttarakhand's Assembly elections, which are scheduled for early next year. The BJP will seek a third consecutive term in office, while the Congress will attempt to return to power after a decade in opposition.