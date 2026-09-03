Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wednesday brought box office slowdowns for several films.

'Toxic' and 'Irumudi' saw significant collection drops on Wednesday.

'Awarapan 2' and 'Vishwanath' also slowed, collecting in lakhs.

'Hanuman Ansh' surprisingly performed well, nearing one month.

Wednesday proved to be another slow day at the box office, with several films finding it difficult to maintain their momentum in cinemas. While ‘Toxic’, ‘Irumudi’ and ‘Awarapan 2’ continued to face pressure during the weekdays, the 27-day-old ‘Hanuman Ansh’ delivered a surprising performance. Here’s a look at the Wednesday box office collections of the key releases.

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‘Toxic’ Day 8 Box Office Collection

‘Toxic’ has seen its weekday earnings drop into the single-digit range, and Wednesday brought its lowest collection so far.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk’s early trend report, the film earned just Rs 3.78 crore on its eighth day of release. With this, ‘Toxic’ has collected Rs 233.38 crore net at the India box office in eight days.

Its India gross collection has reached Rs 278.69 crore.

‘Irumudi’ Day 8 Box Office Collection

Ravi Teja’s ‘Irumudi’ also witnessed a slowdown during its second week. The film had earned Rs 5.90 crore on its second Tuesday, before recording a similar trend on Wednesday.

Sacnilk’s early estimates suggest that ‘Irumudi’ earned Rs 5 crore net on its 13th day, which was its second Wednesday. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 146 crore after 13 days.

Its overall gross collection has reached Rs 169 crore.

‘Awarapan 2’ Day 20 Box Office Collection

Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’ has managed to put up a sizeable box office total, although its earnings have slowed considerably in its third week. The film is now collecting in lakhs rather than crores.

As per Sacnilk’s early trend report, ‘Awarapan 2’ earned Rs 30 lakh net on its 20th day, which marked its third Wednesday. Its India net collection has climbed to Rs 150 crore in 20 days, while the gross total stands at Rs 178 crore.

‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Day 20 Box Office Collection

Suriya’s ‘Vishwanath And Sons’ has faced a similar slowdown in its third week at the box office.

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, the film added Rs 55 lakh net on its 20th day, its third Wednesday. After 20 days, its India net collection stands at Rs 118 crore, with the gross collection reaching Rs 137 crore.

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‘Hanuman Ansh’ Day 27 Box Office Collection

The biggest surprise of Wednesday came from ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which continued to attract audiences even 27 days after its release.

Sacnilk’s early trend report states that the film earned Rs 7.25 crore net on its 27th day, its fourth Wednesday. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 61.38 crore.

The film’s India gross collection has now reached Rs 72.32 crore.