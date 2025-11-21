Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Honda Prelude First Look: Slick Sports Coupe Returns With 18kmpl Mileage For India? All You Need To Know

Honda Prelude First Look: Slick Sports Coupe Returns With 18kmpl Mileage For India? All You Need To Know

Honda revives its iconic Prelude for India with a sleek new coupe design, high-quality cabin and a 2.0L hybrid. But with 182bhp and an expected premium price, performance value remains a question.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Honda Prelude First Look: Honda is planning to bring back some premium cars, as till now the carmaker has its mass market cars only when it stopped the sale of its Civic as well as the CR-V. Now, Honda could bring back its Prelude in India.

The Prelude is a sports coupe which has been brought back in a new avatar. It looks sleek and attractive with a proper coupe design, while the wide stance further adds to the look. There is plenty of presence, and that is the key factor.

Honda Prelude: Design & Cabin Experience

Honda Prelude First Look: Slick Sports Coupe Returns With 18kmpl Mileage For India? All You Need To Know

The inside is typical high-quality Honda, but also shared with other global cars, so the quality is good, along with plenty of physical buttons. The fixed sport leather seats, though, are the best part, and they are comfortable too.

That said, the space at the back isn't great, and it could be a problem for children. The boot is big, though.

Honda Prelude: Performance, Pricing & Verdict

Honda Prelude First Look: Slick Sports Coupe Returns With 18kmpl Mileage For India? All You Need To Know

The Prelude gets a modest 2.0L hybrid powertrain, which develops 182bhp, along with being the first Honda with the S+ shift feature, which brings in aggressive shifts which you need in a sports car, plus a simulated exhaust note. That said, the power output is less than other performance cars right now.

The other question is the price, which, if brought in via the import route, would be Rs 70 lakh plus, which means it would be expensive, plus there are more powerful cars available for a much lower price.

However, the Prelude is about bringing back the Honda name as a maker of premium cars, and it does well with its sleek styling, high-quality interiors, and it is quite fuel efficient for a sports car at an incredible 18kmpl plus mileage.

On first impressions, the styling has the wow factor and the cabin feels expensive, but the power could have been more, but it is good that Honda is bringing its first two-door to India.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
