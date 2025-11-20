Why Tata Sierra Isn't A 3 Door SUV Like The Original? 

The new Tata Sierra is the successor to the iconic 3-door model but isn't exactly following in its foot steps.

The first Sierra was a 3 door SUV and was more of a lifestyle car while not being a mainstream success.

However, in those days it was ahead of its time but now the circumstances have changed.

The new Sierra has a different agenda now and would be rivalling Creta with the main aim of being another volume seller like Nexon.

Tata wants a slice of the Creta pie and the Sierra has been it's biggest bet.

Hence, clearly, the reason why the new Sierra is not a 3 door is because no one will buy one and a 5 door is more practical for the Indian market.

Why Does A 5-Door SUV Make More Sense?

A 5 door makes sense in terms of space and rear passengers while being a more mainstream product.

The original Sierra was a halo product and not being something to gain sales but the new Sierra is now tasked with the agenda of taking Tata Motors further.

The 4.3m length and the 5 door shape is because Tata wanted to make it more practical along with changing the all glass feature to something more practical.

The original Sierra in today's world would not be possible and would not make financial sense but Tata have managed to keep some of the essence with the new model. Hence, it is no surprise that the new Sierra is a 5 door model and not a 3 door like the original.