IND vs NZ ODIs: Virat Kohli Set To Overtake Ricky Ponting And Virender Sehwag

A three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand is set to begin on January 11. While BCCI is yet to officially announce India’s squad, senior stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been confirmed for the series.

For Kohli, the upcoming contest presents a golden chance to etch his name deeper into the record books - provided he manages to score a century.

Virat Kohli’s ODI record vs New Zealand

Virat Kohli has enjoyed remarkable success against New Zealand in the 50-over format. In 33 ODI innings against the Kiwis, he has amassed 1,657 runs at an impressive average of 55.23, striking at 95.50.

His highest score against them stands at an unbeaten 154. During this span, Kohli has registered six centuries and nine half-centuries.

A historic milestone within reach

Virat Kohli currently has six ODI hundreds against New Zealand. A single century in the upcoming three-match series would see him become the batter with the most ODI centuries against the Kiwis.

In doing so, he would move past Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting, both of whom also finished their careers with six centuries against New Zealand in ODIs.

Most ODI centuries vs New Zealand

Virender Sehwag - 6 centuries (23 matches)

Ricky Ponting - 6 centuries (50 matches)

Virat Kohli - 6 centuries (26 matches)

Sachin Tendulkar - 5 centuries (41 matches)

Sanath Jayasuriya - 5 centuries (45 matches)

Kohli's overall ODI legacy

Virat Kohli has featured in 308 ODIs for India so far, scoring 14,557 runs in 296 innings at an outstanding average of 55.58. His tally includes 53 centuries and 76 half-centuries, underlining his status as one of the greatest ODI batters of all time.

ODI World Cup 2027

Virat Kohli is actively eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup. Following a stellar return to domestic cricket with a century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, his coach and several experts have backed him as "fully ready."

While the BCCI is mapping long-term plans, Kohli’s elite fitness and current form remain central to India's mission.