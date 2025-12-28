Elon Musk Slams Canada’s Healthcare System After Indian-Origin Man Dies Waiting For Treatment

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldElon Musk Slams Canada’s Healthcare System After Indian-Origin Man Dies Waiting For Treatment

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
Space and technology billionaire Elon Musk has sharply criticised Canada’s public healthcare system following the death of a 44-year-old Indian-origin man who reportedly waited more than eight hours for treatment at a hospital in Edmonton. The incident, which has triggered widespread outrage online, came to light after the victim’s wife shared a video detailing what she described as repeated neglect by hospital staff despite her husband complaining of severe chest pain. The case has since drawn diplomatic attention, with India urging Canadian authorities to take responsibility.

Musk Targets Canada’s Healthcare Model

Responding to the viral video on X, Musk compared Canada’s healthcare system to the US Department of Motor Vehicles, a government agency often criticised for inefficiency. “When the government does medical care, it is about as good as the DMV,” he wrote, reigniting debate over state-run healthcare and accountability.

The comments followed the death of Prashant Sreekumar, who was taken to Grey Nuns Community Hospital on December 22. According to the family, he arrived at around 12.15 pm after complaining of intense chest pain. Despite his condition, he remained in the triage and waiting area for more than eight hours.

Family members allege that hospital staff repeatedly downplayed his symptoms, claiming chest pain was not acute and that a cardiac emergency was not suspected. During this period, his blood pressure reportedly rose to 210, yet he was given only Tylenol.

Sreekumar’s father, Kumar Sreekumar, said his son described the pain as “15 out of 10”. An electrocardiogram was reportedly conducted and showed no immediate red flags, but the family said this led to further delays rather than closer monitoring.

When Sreekumar was eventually taken into the treatment area at around 8.50 pm, he collapsed within seconds. “He was asked to sit down. He got up for a fraction of a second, and then he collapsed,” his wife, Niharika Sreekumar, said. Medical staff were heard saying they could not detect a pulse, but attempts to revive him failed.

The incident has now reached diplomatic channels. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said it is aware of the case and has urged the Canadian government to take responsibility. Prashant Sreekumar, a father of three, is survived by his wife and children, as questions mount over hospital protocols and patient safety.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
