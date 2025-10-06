First Look: 2025 Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo Facelift Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The new Bolero Neo is a rugged SUV, which is under 4 m, and now it has been given an update. This is a mildly facelifted version with cosmetic tweaks. At the front you can see that the new Bolero Neo has a new grille with silver accents while it also gets new 16-inch alloy wheels. The dimensions remain more or less the same, and the side profile has the same boxy look with the spare wheel mounted at the back.

Additionally, there are some new colours, though, with Jeans Blue and Concrete Grey.

Inside you also get further changes with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which now includes a rearview camera. There is also a new dual-tone look too, and there is a new USB-C port. The Bolero Neo continues with the 1.5-litre diesel with 100 bhp along with the manual gearbox. Prices start at Rs 8.4 lakh.

























Bolero Has Some Updates Too

Bolero, which remains one of the best-selling Mahindra cars, also gets an update with a touchscreen for the first time and a new look. There is a new grille, alloys and new foglamps. The 16-inch alloys are new too, along with a new black colour. Inside there are some additions like steering controls as well as some creature comforts. The 1.5-litre diesel has been retained along with the manual gearbox. Mahindra claims to have updated the ride and handling while keeping the basic DNA intact.

These two are rugged SUVs and are utilitarian but now get some tech additions.