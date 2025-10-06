The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, setting the stage for a high-stakes political battle in the state. The polls will be held in two phases — on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced in New Delhi.

The entire election process will be completed by November 16, and the term of the current assembly expires on November 22. Bihar has 243 constituencies, including two reserved for Scheduled Tribes and 38 for Scheduled Castes.

Amit Shah Congratulates Bihar, Hails ‘New Era of Governance’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the people of Bihar, writing, “The Election Commission has announced the Bihar Assembly elections. Congratulations to all the people of Bihar for this grand festival of democracy.”

He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the NDA government had pulled Bihar out of an era of “lawlessness” and guided it towards “development and good governance.”

According to Shah, Bihar has witnessed “historic changes” across infrastructure, health, and education sectors. “I am confident that the people of Bihar will once again choose the politics of development,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav Calls for ‘Change’ and Promises Jobs

Shortly after the poll schedule was announced, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav made an impassioned appeal to voters, declaring that Bihar would “vote for change” in the upcoming elections.

“After 20 years, a grand festival will arrive that will dispel all sorrows and troubles. On that day, every Bihari will join Tejashwi in celebrating victory, because on that day, every Bihari will become Bihar’s CM — that is, CHANGE MAKER,” he wrote on X.

Yadav, who served as Deputy Chief Minister in the previous Mahagathbandhan government, asserted that his administration had achieved in 17 months what the NDA could not deliver in 17 years. “Tejashwi will provide government jobs to all. What the NDA government could not achieve in 17 years, we delivered in 17 months. What this government failed to do in 20 years, we will achieve in 20 months,” he claimed.

The RJD leader also appealed to the youth, stating that “with everyone’s support, we will build a better, developed, and new Bihar.” He accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government of misgovernance, citing corruption, unemployment, scams, and poor infrastructure as pressing issues.

‘Vote for Your Children’s Future’: Prashant Kishor

Reacting to the announcement, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor told ANI that the election should not be about personalities but about the people’s future. “Voting will not be done for Lalu or Prashant Kishor. Voting will be done by people for their children, for their education and employment, for a change in Bihar. It will be for the beginning that we dream of — that in the coming 10 years, Bihar will be among the 10 leading states of the country,” he said.

#WATCH | On Bihar election dates, Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor says, "Voting will not be done for Lalu-Prashant Kishor. Voting will be done by people for their children, for their education and employment, for a change in Bihar. It will be for the beginning that we dream of… pic.twitter.com/HHP0D2m2a9 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

Congress Slams EC, Alleges Bias Towards BJP

Meanwhile, the Congress accused the Election Commission of favouring the BJP. Party leader Pawan Khera, head of the media and publicity department, told PTI that the poll body had failed to respond to questions raised by Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc.

“We don’t get answers to our questions. The Election Commission is being questioned daily. They created a political environment claiming there are illegal migrants — where are the illegal migrants? They did not answer,” Khera said.

He also alleged that the timing of the announcement benefited the ruling alliance, claiming it gave them an opportunity “to put money in people’s hands.” Khera further remarked, “If this is not a ‘gathbandhan’ between the BJP and the EC, then what is it? The issue is not just vote theft but what you do after it. You stole pensions, rations, jobs.”

NDA Confident of Victory: Bihar BJP chief

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal expressed confidence that the NDA would return to power with a “thumping majority.” In an X post, he said, “Every worker of the NDA is dedicated with firm resolve for the development and prosperity of the state. I am fully confident that the public will choose development and once again give a majority to the NDA.”

Echoing similar optimism, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary urged people to “recognise the developmental works done by the NDA government” and vote for continuity. “For the historic works done in sectors like infrastructure, roads, education, health, and employment… vote for the NDA again,” he posted.

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha told PTI that the election, scheduled after the Chhath Puja, would be conducted with “purity and transparency.” He added, “The festival of democracy will be celebrated in Bihar. It would be a model for the country. Our able leadership has already decided about seat-sharing, it would be announced at the right time. The NDA is going to win the election with a big margin, records will be broken.”

VIDEO | The EC announces Bihar elections in two phases on November 6 and 11.



Reacting to it, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha (@VijayKrSinhaBih) says, "The announcement that the EC made, after the Chhath Puja, with all purity and transparency, the festival of democracy will be… pic.twitter.com/snYhiuH8RU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 6, 2025

Bihar Election Schedule

In the first phase, 121 assembly constituencies will go to polls, followed by 122 constituencies in the second phase. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, with scrutiny on October 18 and withdrawal by October 20. For the second phase, nominations close on October 20, scrutiny will be held on October 21, and withdrawal on October 23.