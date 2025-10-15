TVS Apache RTX First Look: Worth Getting?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





TVS has launched its first adventure tourer in India and prices start at Rs 1.99 lakh. It will rival the likes of the KTM 250 Adventure and Royal Enfield Scram 440 while it has a new Next-Gen TVS RT-XD4 engine platform along with a 299.1 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine developing 36ps. The bike comes with a 6-speed transmission, slipper clutch and a Steel trellis frame. Colour options include Viper Green, Metallic Blue, Pearl White, Lightning Black, Tarn Bronze. The feature list includes a TFT screen with navigation/Bluetooth, tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ride modes, and connectivity. Other highlights include cruise control, four ride modes like Urban, Rain, Tour, Rally and Traction control, wheelie mitigation, and terrain-adaptive ABS. It has all the visual hallmarks of an ADV with a tall windscreen, chiselled tank and split seat. The motorcycle has good presence even if lacking some visual bulk. We do like the LED lamp and the beak like front. With a long list of rivals, the Apache RTX wont have it easy but it looks attractive and is well priced with a good amount of features on-board which will help to make it stand out. On first impressions, it sort of parks a fine line between road biased performance and off-road ADV while it looks similar to bigger adventure motorcycles out there. For TVS this is a big leap but the true test is when we ride it and that would be soon but for now, this is an interesting new launch in the fast growing ADV space out there.







