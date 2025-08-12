Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoFASTag Annual Pass To Go Live This Week: From Fees To Recharge Process, Everything You Need To Know

You should note that FASTag Annual Pass is not mandatory. However, it could make things cheaper for frequent commuters.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 01:27 PM (IST)

Private car owners will soon have the option to cruise past select toll plazas without paying per trip, thanks to a new annual pass set to launch on August 15, 2025. The initiative, announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), aims to ease congestion and reduce delays at key National Highway and National Motorway fee plazas.

The Annual Pass is targeted at non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans, and offers a flat-fee model that covers either one year of travel or 200 trips, whichever comes first.

FASTag Annual Pass: Fees, How It Works

For a fee of Rs 3,000, vehicle owners can activate the pass through their existing FASTag system. Once active, the pass allows toll-free movement through designated plazas until the validity ends. When the limit of 200 trips or one year is reached, the FASTag automatically reverts to its standard pay-per-use mode.

Reactivation is straightforward. Users can top up again to renew the benefits for another year or 200 journeys. The system is designed to make renewals as simple as recharging a regular FASTag, ensuring minimal disruption to travel.

FASTag Annual Pass: Coverage & Restrictions

The Annual Pass is only valid at National Highway (NH) and National Motorway (NE) toll points listed under the scheme. At state highways, local authority roads, or parking facilities, the pass will function like a regular FASTag, and normal charges will apply.

Importantly, the scheme is exclusive to private non-commercial vehicles as verified by the VAHAN database. Use on commercial vehicles could result in instant cancellation without warning.

FASTag Annual Pass: Optional But Potentially Cost-Saving

MoRTH has clarified that the pass is not mandatory. The FASTag ecosystem currently in place will continue to be operational. Those who choose not to opt in can keep using their FASTag for standard transactions at regular toll rates.

For frequent intercity travellers within a 60-kilometre radius of toll plazas, the Annual Pass could mean fewer payment stops and a smoother driving experience, while also avoiding the hassle of repeated small payments throughout the year.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
