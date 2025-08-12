Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoNew Hyundai Venue 2025 Launching With More Features

New Hyundai Venue 2025 Launching With More Features

This is the new generation Venue and a big change for this SUV which is the second most popular model after the Creta.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)

Hyundai will soon launch the new generation Venue in India and the launch is aimed at the festive season. This is the new generation Venue and a big change for this SUV which is the second most popular model after the Creta. The new Venue could be larger and sport a more aggressive design language.

The new Venue will borrow the headlamp/DRL design treatment from the Creta with vertical DRLs plus a larger grille. The new Venue will have a boxy look and has new alloy wheels as well while it will retain 16-inch wheel size. The new Venue will then add more aggressive styling and the design would like it closer to the Creta.

Also Read : Tesla Enters Delhi NCR With Second Showroom At Aero City

The new Venue will also have a larger change on the inside with the new look interior having a larger touchscreen plus new dials as well which could be all new too. The design would be changed and expect some new changes too. The space on the inside could be changed as well in terms of legroom. Also, the new Venue will come with new features like a 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof possibly and ventilated front seats.

What will remain the same most likely is the engine line-up which will be either a 1.2l petrol, 1.5l diesel and a 1.0l turbo petrol with the turbo having a DCT automatic as well. The new Venue will be slotted below the Creta and will be expected to have a mild price hike owing to the new features and the generation change. The Venue in its current form still outsells many other subcompact SUVs and has been very popular while this new model will increase sales further for Hyundai. Stay tuned for more on the new Hyundai Venue.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hyundai Venue Venue 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
World
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
India
PM Modi In Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On War, Leaders Plan September Meeting
Modi In Call With Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On Ukraine War, Bilateral Meet In Sept
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Landslide Halts Jammu-Poonch Highway, Restoration Work Underway Amid Heavy Rains
Breaking News: USA Declares Baloch Liberation Army a Terrorist Organization | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Floods Delhi NCR and Causes Devastation in Dehradun | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Alok Sharma and Gaurav Bhatia Clash Over Election Commission’s Role and Rahul Gandhi’s Actions
Janhit: Opposition Protests Against Alleged Voter List Manipulation in India | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget