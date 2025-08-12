New Hyundai Venue 2025 Launching With More Features

Hyundai will soon launch the new generation Venue in India and the launch is aimed at the festive season. This is the new generation Venue and a big change for this SUV which is the second most popular model after the Creta. The new Venue could be larger and sport a more aggressive design language.

The new Venue will borrow the headlamp/DRL design treatment from the Creta with vertical DRLs plus a larger grille. The new Venue will have a boxy look and has new alloy wheels as well while it will retain 16-inch wheel size. The new Venue will then add more aggressive styling and the design would like it closer to the Creta.

The new Venue will also have a larger change on the inside with the new look interior having a larger touchscreen plus new dials as well which could be all new too. The design would be changed and expect some new changes too. The space on the inside could be changed as well in terms of legroom. Also, the new Venue will come with new features like a 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof possibly and ventilated front seats.

What will remain the same most likely is the engine line-up which will be either a 1.2l petrol, 1.5l diesel and a 1.0l turbo petrol with the turbo having a DCT automatic as well. The new Venue will be slotted below the Creta and will be expected to have a mild price hike owing to the new features and the generation change. The Venue in its current form still outsells many other subcompact SUVs and has been very popular while this new model will increase sales further for Hyundai. Stay tuned for more on the new Hyundai Venue.