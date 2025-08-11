Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tesla Enters Delhi NCR With Second Showroom At Aero City

This showroom is located at Aerocity which is near the IGI airport and it will have the Tesla Model Y on display being the car Tesla has started its India innings with.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)

Tesla has opened its second showroom in NCR at Aero City, Delhi after its first showroom at BKC in Mumbai. Tesla Experience Centres are direct sales and not a traditional dealership while these are places to experience Tesla cars and the technology that they offer. This showroom is located at Aerocity which is near the IGI airport and it will have the Tesla Model Y on display being the car Tesla has started its India innings with.


The new Aerocity showroom houses two cars and is housed in a premium space within close proximity to the airport. Tesla India has taken a lease of around 8,200 sq.ft of commercial space here while the rent is Rs 17.22 lakh on a 9 year lease. The Model Y is imported to India via the CBU route and comes with two battery packs while the LR or the Long Range version has a claimed range of 622km while the standard model has a range of 500km.


The interior is minimalist and comes with a 15.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is the nerve centre for the car as all of the functions are carried off from here including selecting reverse. India spec versions are well equipped with features like a full length glass roof, 8 cameras, premium audio system, rear screen and more. Prices for the Tesla Model Y start at Rs 59.89 lakh while the Long Range RWD is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh.


Deliveries would be prioritised for Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai while they will start from September. Bookings are open from all cities in India. Globally, Tesla has many cars in its range including the Model 3 and the Model S plus the X but the Model Y is the best selling car for Tesla and has been the best selling car in the world as well being hugely popular in global markets. Now, with Tesla coming in with the Model Y, the Indian EV market could receive a further boost in terms of sales.  

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
