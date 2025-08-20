Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
2025 Hero Glamour X 125 First Look: Gets Cruise Control!

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Hero has introduced its Glamour X 125 which is priced at Rs 90,000 ex-showroom. This pricing is for the Drum variant while the Disc variant comes in at 1 lakh. With cruise control, it is the most affordable bike to get this feature and here it gets ride by wire throttle with three riding modes. The riding modes are Eco, Road, and Power and are mapping based.


The cruise control feature is seen on much more expensive bikes and to engage it, there is a dedicated toggle switch. Other features include an adaptive LCD display with Bluetooth, USB Type-C charging port and turn-by-turn navigation. In terms of the styling, the new Glamour X 125 gets a new LED headlamp and tail-light. The tank design is quite edgy and aggressive with sharp lines all over. There is also a taller windscreen, wider handlebar and a more spacious seat with more under seat storage.

The powertrain continues with a 124.7cc single-cylinder engine and the same one as the Xtreme 125R while the power output is 11.5hp and 10.5Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. There are a total five colours but spread across the variants. Drum variant for example comes in Matt Magnetic Silver and Candy Blazing Red while on the other hand, the Disc variant comes in Metallic Nexus Blue, Black Teal Blue, and Black Pearl Red colours.



While being a bit more expensive than the earlier Glamour, the addition of cruise control is a big highlight here. Deliveries will start soon of this motorcycle and we feel, cruise control is a convenience feature while being on a commuter bike is a big plus.

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
