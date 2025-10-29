First Look Review: Compact Toyota Land Cruiser FJ

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeAutoFirst Look Review: Compact Toyota Land Cruiser FJ

Despite its compact dimensions, the FJ boasts a distinct personality, with styling that harks back to the iconic FJ Cruiser of the past.

By : Somnath Chatterjee | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
At the Tokyo Mobility Show, Toyota showcased the new Land Cruiser FJ, a rugged off-roader that is compact in size but big on presence. Built on the Land Cruiser platform, the SUV measures just over 4.4 metres in length, making it a smaller sibling to the Fortuner. Despite its compact dimensions, the FJ boasts a distinct personality, with styling that harks back to the iconic FJ Cruiser of the past.

Designed for Tough Terrain

The Land Cruiser FJ stands tall, offering more than 210mm of ground clearance, and comes equipped with proper off-road capabilities. Its stance is unmistakably that of an off-roader, featuring chunky cladding, large tyres, and a high seating position that requires a climb to enter the cabin. The design blends toughness with a premium feel, giving it a muscular yet modern appeal.


Inside, the FJ continues its off-road focus. The cabin features physical buttons and a manual handbrake, staying true to its utilitarian DNA. Space is more limited compared to the Fortuner, accommodating four passengers comfortably, while the boot offers decent capacity for luggage.


Compact Yet Capable

Powering the Land Cruiser FJ is a petrol engine, with no diesel option on offer. However, given its smaller size, the powertrain is sufficient to deliver strong performance both on and off the road. The compact footprint also makes it particularly well-suited for India’s conditions, where manoeuvrability is key.


While Toyota has not yet confirmed if the model will be launched in India, early impressions suggest that its rugged design and premium stance could attract strong interest, especially from buyers looking for a capable off-roader within the sub-Rs 50 lakh segment.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
