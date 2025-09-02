New Launches From Vinfast, Mahindra, Maruti And Volvo As Automakers Gear Up For Festive Season

This month is full of new EV launches as brands gear up to woo new buyers with their latest cars. However, there is a clear theme of EVs as electric mobility has moved to various segments but majorly is in the premium SUV space. Maruti Suzuki for example will not launch an EV on the 3rd but instead will bring its Victoris SUV which would come with a hybrid powertrain.





The Victoris will be sold via Arena dealerships and will expand the SUV share even more. It will most likely come with mild and strong Hybrid options from the Grand Vitara. The next one would be a new brand altogether and an EV one at that. Vietnamese car manufacturer Vinfast will debut in India with the VF6 and VF7 which are born electric SUVs. Both of them would compete at the heart of the SUV space at two distinct price points.





The VF6 and VF7 are uniquely designed SUVs which are spacious as well. The VF7 would come with a dual motor option as well. The other new EV would be from Volvo with the EX30. Volvo attempts to get a new wave of younger customers with the smaller EX30. The EX30 would be slotted below the EX40 while coming with a quirky as well as futuristic design. Lastly Mahindra will also bring in its facelifted Thar 3-door which will get a new look as well as new features from Thar Roxx. The engine options will stay the same with the 3 door Thar and it will be mostly cosmetic only.