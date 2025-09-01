Most Affordable SUVs In India: Top 10 Picks For Budget Car Buyers

Top SUVs In India: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are no longer just large, premium offerings. Over the past few years, they have firmly entered the mass-market space, with compact and sub-4 metre options now dominating sales charts.

Indian buyers have consistently demonstrated a strong preference for SUVs over hatchbacks and sedans, making affordability in this segment a crucial factor. Below is a closer look at the ten most affordable SUVs currently available in India, each priced under Rs 10 lakh.

Tata Nexon - Starting at Rs 8 lakh

Tata’s Nexon has become one of the most popular compact SUVs in India. Within the Rs 10 lakh bracket, buyers can choose from nine different variants across petrol-MT, petrol-AMT, diesel-MT, and CNG-MT options.

The 120hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmissions, and also with an AMT. In this price band, the 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel and 100hp, 1.2-litre CNG engine versions are restricted to manual gearboxes.

Kia Sonet - Starting at Rs 7.99 lakh

The Kia Sonet is a strong competitor in this space, offering seven variants under Rs 10 lakh. Powertrain options include an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual, a 120hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with a 6-speed iMT, and a 116hp, 1.5-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual. Automatic options exist but are priced higher than Rs 10 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 3XO - Starting at Rs 7.99 lakh

Mahindra’s latest compact SUV, the XUV 3XO, is available in four trims below Rs 10 lakh. These entry variants do not offer automatics, but customers can choose between a 111hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and a 117hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine, both with manual gearboxes.

Hyundai Venue - Starting at Rs 7.94 lakh

Hyundai’s Venue, a rival to the Nexon, Sonet, and XUV 3XO, has seven variants priced under Rs 10 lakh. While the Venue offers three powertrain options in total, its lower trims only come with the 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines.

Toyota Taisor - Starting at Rs 7.74 lakh

Toyota’s Taisor line-up features six trims under Rs 10 lakh. Five of these carry a 90hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine, with both manual and AMT choices. A CNG variant producing 76hp is also available in this bracket. The higher-spec turbo-petrol engine, however, lies above the budget cut-off.

Maruti Fronx - Starting at Rs 7.55 lakh

The Fronx, essentially Maruti’s counterpart to the Toyota Taisor, offers even greater affordability with ten trims priced under Rs 10 lakh. These include petrol, turbo-petrol, and CNG powertrain options, with identical specifications to the Taisor.

Tata Punch - Starting at Rs 6.20 lakh

Tata’s smallest SUV, the Punch, is available in a wide variety of configurations. Buyers can access 12 manual variants, 10 AMT options, and eight CNG trims all under Rs 10 lakh. The Punch uses an 88hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine, with CNG models producing 74hp.

Renault Kiger - Starting at Rs 6.15 lakh

Renault’s compact SUV, the Kiger, has 11 affordable trims under the Rs 10 lakh limit. The model is offered with a 72hp, 1.0-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT options, along with a 100hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol paired with manual and CVT gearboxes. Six of its seven CNG trims also fall within this budget.

Nissan Magnite - Starting at Rs 6.14 lakh

Nissan’s Magnite, mechanically similar to the Renault Kiger, comes with 13 trims under Rs 10 lakh out of a total of 18. A CNG-powered variant is expected to join the line-up soon, which could expand its appeal even further.

Hyundai Exter - Starting at Rs 6 lakh

At the very top of this affordability list is the Hyundai Exter, India’s most budget-friendly SUV. Priced from Rs 6 lakh, the Exter offers an impressive 41 variants, with only three exceeding Rs 10 lakh. It runs on an 83hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine, available with manual and AMT options, as well as a CNG version producing 69hp.

SUVs are increasingly becoming the default choice for Indian car buyers, and manufacturers are responding with a wide range of options priced within reach of budget-conscious customers. From Hyundai’s compact Exter to Tata’s feature-rich Nexon, these ten SUVs prove that affordability does not have to come at the cost of choice or versatility.