Meet The 'Name Nerd' Who Charges Up To $30,000 To Help Decide Your Child's Name

Meet The 'Name Nerd' Who Charges Up To $30,000 To Help Decide Your Child's Name

Taylor A Humphrey, who first shared her love for names online a decade ago, has now grown her following to over 100,000 across TikTok and Instagram. 

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
A San Francisco-based consultant has transformed her fascination with names into a thriving business, charging parents as much as $30,000 (approximately Rs 26.61 lakh) to help them choose the perfect moniker for their babies, according to the New York Post.

Taylor A Humphrey, who first shared her love for names online a decade ago, has now grown her following to over 100,000 across TikTok and Instagram. Over the years, she has assisted in naming more than 500 children, turning a personal hobby into a full-fledged profession.

A Blend of Expertise and Personal Touch

Humphrey’s background spans branding, marketing, and doula training, equipping her with a unique skill set for this niche field. She describes herself as a “name nerd” and relies on detailed questionnaires to understand each family’s tastes, traditions, and preferences.

Her services are structured in tiered packages. The entry-level option, priced at $200, provides a curated list of personalised names via email, reported Moneycontrol. On the other end, premium packages costing up to $30,000 include genealogical research and what Humphrey terms as “baby name branding,” combining tradition, meaning, and modern appeal.

More than Just a List of Names

Humphrey emphasises that her role often goes beyond providing name suggestions. "I had to come to terms with the fact that people often find me through content that pokes fun at me," she told the Post. "I accept it because I believe the work I’m doing is really important." Many consultations require her to act as a mediator or informal therapist, guiding parents through what they consider a pivotal decision.

Rising Demand and Public Attention

Her profile received a significant boost after a 2021 feature in The New Yorker, which allowed her to raise fees and expand her client base. While some online commentary has been critical or mocking, Humphrey remains undeterred. "It’s a little embarrassing when you get made fun of on the internet. But at the same time, I’m like, ‘Well, it is silly.’ I come up with baby names for a living," she said.

Serving a Diverse Clientele

Humphrey’s clients include anonymous wealthy individuals and public figures, many of whom consider the choice of a name a meaningful and long-term decision. The business demonstrates a growing market for personalised and high-touch services, reflecting parents’ willingness to invest significantly in their child’s identity.

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
