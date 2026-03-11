Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAutoMercedes-Benz Opens Bookings For CLA EV In India; Deliveries Set For April 2026

Mercedes-Benz Opens Bookings For CLA EV In India; Deliveries Set For April 2026

This positioning is intended to attract buyers entering the luxury segment for the first time, particularly those upgrading from premium compact sedans.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bookings for the Mercedes-Benz CLA have officially opened in India, with deliveries expected to begin from April 2026.

The model is set to play a key role in Mercedes-Benz’s sedan portfolio in India, combining premium features with a sporty design. The opening of order books marks the next phase for the model’s rollout in the country and allows prospective buyers to secure early allocations.

Positioned as a compact four-door coupe, the CLA is aimed at customers upgrading from mainstream sedans and compact luxury cars.

Booking Details And Delivery Timeline

Mercedes-Benz has begun accepting reservations for the model through all authorised dealerships across India.

Customers can place bookings either through the brand’s official website or by visiting a dealership. The booking amount has been set at Rs 1.50 lakh.

Deliveries are expected to start from April 2026, indicating that the first batch of vehicles has already been earmarked for the Indian market.

Opening bookings ahead of the official price announcement and deliveries allows the company to gauge demand and manage allocations in major markets. Early reservations are often significant in the luxury segment, where waiting periods can rise quickly once deliveries begin.

Powertrain And Variant Positioning

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the new CLA Electric will be available in two variants: CLA 250+ Long Range (LR) and CLA 200 Standard Range (SR) for the Indian market.

According to the company, customer feedback for the Standard Range version has been favourable, prompting the brand to introduce the CLA 200 in India.

While the battery pack capacity has not yet been officially disclosed, Mercedes-Benz claims the CLA 250+ LR will offer a range of 792 km on a single charge. The CLA 200 SR variant is expected to deliver a range of 542 km per charge.

This positioning is intended to attract buyers entering the luxury segment for the first time, particularly those upgrading from premium compact sedans.

Features And Buyer Appeal

The CLA features a coupe-style roofline along with a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system integrated with Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX interface.

The cabin includes large displays, smartphone connectivity and voice-enabled controls.

Safety features include multiple airbags, driver assistance systems and electronic stability controls. Buyers in this segment typically prioritise technology, interior quality and brand ownership experience alongside performance.

With bookings now open and deliveries scheduled from April, the CLA continues to target buyers seeking a compact luxury sedan with distinctive styling and modern technology within the Mercedes-Benz lineup.

Related Video

Breaking: Aurangzeb's Tomb Covered with Cloth Amidst Rising Controversy in Sambhaji Nagar | ABP NEWS

Frequently Asked Questions

When can I expect to receive my Mercedes-Benz CLA after booking?

Deliveries for the Mercedes-Benz CLA are scheduled to begin from April 2026. This indicates that the first batch of vehicles has been earmarked for the Indian market.

How much is the booking amount for the Mercedes-Benz CLA?

The booking amount for the Mercedes-Benz CLA has been set at Rs 1.50 lakh. You can place your booking through authorized dealerships or the brand's official website.

What are the available variants and their expected ranges for the Mercedes-Benz CLA in India?

The CLA will be available in two variants: CLA 250+ Long Range (LR) with an expected range of 792 km, and CLA 200 Standard Range (SR) with an expected range of 542 km.

What kind of features does the Mercedes-Benz CLA offer?

The CLA features a coupe-style roofline, a digital instrument cluster, and an MBUX infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and voice controls. Safety features include airbags and driver assistance systems.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Mar 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mercedes-Benz Opens Bookings Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Deliveries Set For April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Auto
Mercedes-Benz Opens Bookings For CLA EV In India; Deliveries Set For April 2026
Mercedes-Benz Opens Bookings For CLA EV In India; Deliveries Set For April 2026
Auto
Volkswagen To Cut 50,000 Jobs By 2030: What’s Driving The German Auto Giant’s Massive Layoffs?
Volkswagen To Cut 50,000 Jobs By 2030: What’s Driving The German Auto Giant’s Massive Layoffs?
Auto
Renault Bridger Takes Aim At Tata Nexon With End 2027 With Hybrid And Electric Options
Renault Bridger Takes Aim At Tata Nexon With End 2027 With Hybrid And Electric Options
Auto
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric India Review: Range, Features, Price, And Performance
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Middle East War Sparks LPG Crisis in India; Mumbai Dhobi Ghats Hit Hard
Breaking News: Domestic LPG Shortage Hits Major Indian Cities, Long Queues Outside Gas Agencies
Breaking News: IRCTC Orders Railway Canteens to Switch to Microwave & Induction Amid LPG Shortage
Delhi Politics: Sanjay Singh, Ram Gopal Yadav Slam Govt Over LPG Crisis, Hotels & Factories Hit
Delhi Update: Kejriwal Blasts Modi Over LPG Shortage, Hotels & Restaurants Face Shutdown
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Mahua Moitra’s Remarks Reveal Dangerous Politics Of Exclusion In West Bengal
Opinion
Embed widget