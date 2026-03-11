Mercedes-Benz Opens Bookings For CLA EV In India; Deliveries Set For April 2026

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Bookings for the Mercedes-Benz CLA have officially opened in India, with deliveries expected to begin from April 2026.

The model is set to play a key role in Mercedes-Benz’s sedan portfolio in India, combining premium features with a sporty design. The opening of order books marks the next phase for the model’s rollout in the country and allows prospective buyers to secure early allocations.

Positioned as a compact four-door coupe, the CLA is aimed at customers upgrading from mainstream sedans and compact luxury cars.

Booking Details And Delivery Timeline

Mercedes-Benz has begun accepting reservations for the model through all authorised dealerships across India.

Customers can place bookings either through the brand’s official website or by visiting a dealership. The booking amount has been set at Rs 1.50 lakh.

Deliveries are expected to start from April 2026, indicating that the first batch of vehicles has already been earmarked for the Indian market.

Opening bookings ahead of the official price announcement and deliveries allows the company to gauge demand and manage allocations in major markets. Early reservations are often significant in the luxury segment, where waiting periods can rise quickly once deliveries begin.

Powertrain And Variant Positioning

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the new CLA Electric will be available in two variants: CLA 250+ Long Range (LR) and CLA 200 Standard Range (SR) for the Indian market.

According to the company, customer feedback for the Standard Range version has been favourable, prompting the brand to introduce the CLA 200 in India.

While the battery pack capacity has not yet been officially disclosed, Mercedes-Benz claims the CLA 250+ LR will offer a range of 792 km on a single charge. The CLA 200 SR variant is expected to deliver a range of 542 km per charge.

This positioning is intended to attract buyers entering the luxury segment for the first time, particularly those upgrading from premium compact sedans.

Features And Buyer Appeal

The CLA features a coupe-style roofline along with a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system integrated with Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX interface.

The cabin includes large displays, smartphone connectivity and voice-enabled controls.

Safety features include multiple airbags, driver assistance systems and electronic stability controls. Buyers in this segment typically prioritise technology, interior quality and brand ownership experience alongside performance.

With bookings now open and deliveries scheduled from April, the CLA continues to target buyers seeking a compact luxury sedan with distinctive styling and modern technology within the Mercedes-Benz lineup.