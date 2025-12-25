PM Modi Attends Christmas Morning Service At Delhi Cathedral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi on Thursday, joining a large congregation of Christians from Delhi and North India to mark Christmas 2025.

The service was marked by prayers, traditional carols and hymns, creating a solemn yet uplifting atmosphere inside the historic cathedral. A special prayer for the Prime Minister was offered by Rt. Rev. Dr Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi, during the proceedings.

‘May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony’: PM Modi

Following his visit, Prime Minister Modi shared his reflections in a post on X, highlighting the deeper meaning of the festival.

“Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society,” he wrote.

His message reinforced the universal values associated with the teachings of Jesus Christ, underlining their role in fostering social harmony, compassion and mutual respect.

Service blends faith, music and reflection

The Christmas gathering brought together members of the Christian community in a moment of shared prayer and celebration. Hymns and carols echoed through the cathedral as worshippers reflected on the message of love and service that defines the occasion.

The Prime Minister’s presence at the service symbolised inclusiveness and respect for India’s diverse religious traditions, particularly during one of Christianity’s most significant festivals.

President Murmu extends Christmas greetings

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her wishes on the occasion through a post on X, extending greetings to citizens across the country, especially members of the Christian community.

In her message, she described Christmas as a festival that conveys the message of love and compassion, recalling the sacrifice made by Lord Jesus Christ for the welfare of humanity. She noted that the occasion inspires citizens to strengthen values of peace, harmony, equality and service in society.