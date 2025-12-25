Five Biggest Cricket Controversies Of 2025 That Shook The World

As 2025 comes to an end, it stands out as a landmark year for world cricket. The Indian men’s team lifted the Champions Trophy after a 12-year gap, while South Africa finally ended their 27-year drought for an ICC title by winning the World Test Championship.

Adding to the celebrations, the Indian women’s team clinched their first-ever World Cup.

However, alongside these historic achievements, the year was also marked by several controversies that kept cricket in the headlines. Here’s a look at five major controversies that made 2025 unforgettable.

Five Major Cricket Controversies of 2025

1. Champions Trophy hosted under a hybrid model

The 2025 Champions Trophy was originally scheduled to be held entirely in Pakistan. However, due to opposition from BCCI, the tournament was conducted in a hybrid format, with matches split between Pakistan and Dubai. The decision sparked intense debate and became one of the most controversial issues of the year.

2. RCB’s IPL triumph marred by tragedy

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally won their maiden IPL title in 2025, ending an 18-year wait. Celebrations erupted as players and fans gathered at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Sadly, the joy turned tragic when a stampede near the venue claimed 11 lives. The incident cast a shadow over the historic win and became one of the darkest moments in cricket history.

3. India-Pakistan handshake controversy in Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2025 generated massive attention, particularly due to strained on-field relations between India and Pakistan. Indian players repeatedly refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts, including at the toss, where captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided the customary gesture. This happened across three matches and was unprecedented in cricket.

India’s refusal to accept the trophy from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi after winning the final further fueled the controversy, while celebrations by Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan also drew criticism.

4. Jadeja and Sundar decline handshake with Ben Stokes

During the fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, both nearing centuries, refused to shake hands with England captain Ben Stokes. The incident sparked widespread debate and was heavily scrutinized by the English media.

5. Shukri Conrad’s ‘grovel’ remark on India

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad landed in controversy after using the word “grovel” to describe his team’s approach against India in a Test match in Guwahati. The remark was strongly criticized by former Indian cricketers, including Anil Kumble and Cheteshwar Pujara, who felt the term carried negative connotations.