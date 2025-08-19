Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NHAI Sells 5 Lakh FASTag Annual Toll Passes In 4 Days, Collects Rs 150 Crore

NHAI Sells 5 Lakh FASTag Annual Toll Passes In 4 Days, Collects Rs 150 Crore

Further, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of transactions through FASTag annual passes at toll plazas, a statement by NHAI said.

By : IANS | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sold over 5 lakh FASTag-based annual toll permits in just four days, collecting Rs 150 crore in revenue.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of purchases of annual passes in four days, followed by Karnataka and Haryana. Further, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of transactions through FASTag annual passes at toll plazas, a statement by NHAI said.

Private vehicles can now use an annual toll pass for free passage through toll plazas on national highways and expressways with each pass priced at Rs 3,000.

Cars, jeeps, and vans can use this facility at toll plazas run by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The pass is valid for one year from activation or for 200 toll trips, whichever occurs first. When the limit is reached, the FASTag automatically switches to standard pay-per-trip mode. For point-based toll plazas, each one-way crossing counts as a trip, and a return counts as two. In closed or ticketed systems, a complete entry-to-exit journey counts as one trip.

Some FASTags, especially those issued for new vehicles, may only be registered with the vehicle's chassis number. The Annual Pass cannot be activated on such FASTags and they should be updated to include the complete vehicle registration number.

The pass is available for purchase via the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app, NHAI or MoRTH websites, or authorised FASTag issuer portals. Payment for the pass (Rs 3,000) can be made via UPI, debit or credit card, or net banking. FASTag wallet balances cannot be used for this purpose. Activation is usually completed within two hours and confirmed by SMS.

The average toll for a passenger vehicle is about Rs 50. Completing 200 trips in a year without the pass would cost around Rs 10,000. With the annual pass, the cost is fixed at Rs. 3,000, which saves about Rs. 7,000 for frequent highway travellers.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
NHAI FASTag Annual Pass
