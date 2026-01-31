Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroScorpio Horoscope Tomorrow, February 01, 2026: Happy Surprises And Promising New Beginnings

Scorpio Horoscope Tomorrow, February 01, 2026: Happy Surprises And Promising New Beginnings

Avoid risky investments as family surprises, travel chances, and business luck create a mixed yet promising phase.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 06:10 PM (IST)

Scorpio Horoscope: Precision is your forte, Scorpio! You are known for your meticulous attention to detail, analytical mind, and relentless desire for order. Scorpios are amazing friends, always there to lend a hand and also give advice. Scorpio has a rich inner life, and can sometimes seem shy at first meeting. Your horoscope serves as a map for mastering the art of organization and self-improvement. 

Scorpio Daily Horoscope (February 01):

Financial decisions demand caution, especially when influenced by others’ advice. Acting on impulse or following unverified tips—particularly in speculative markets—could result in losses. It is wiser to pause, assess facts, and avoid unnecessary risks. Property-related matters may also surface, but stepping away from disputes will protect mental peace and long-term interests.

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

On a brighter note, personal life brings unexpected joy. Family members may plan a pleasant surprise that lifts spirits and strengthens emotional bonds. Support from a life partner adds to the sense of reassurance, creating a warm and encouraging atmosphere at home. Those considering launching a new business venture find cosmic support working quietly in their favour, especially when plans are well-structured and intentions clear.

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

There are also various indications of travel, possibly linked to work or family commitments. While expenses may rise, the experiences gained prove valuable. Maintaining emotional balance while navigating financial caution is key. By staying grounded and avoiding impulsive decisions, this period can transform into a stepping stone for long-term growth and stability.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 06:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Scorpio Horoscope Today Scorpio Horoscope Horoscope Prediction Scorpio Horoscope Tomorrow Tomorrow Horoscope Prediction
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister
Sunetra Pawar Takes Charge As Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy Chief Minister
World
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
Business
Gold, Silver Prices Swing: Why Precious Metals See Volatility | Details Inside
Gold, Silver Prices Swing: Why Precious Metals See Volatility | Details Inside
News
'Mamata Will Face Big Blow': Amit Shah’s Rally Warning Ahead Of Bengal Elections
'Mamata Will Face Big Blow': Amit Shah’s Rally Warning Ahead Of Bengal Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget