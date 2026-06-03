Fazilnagar Is Now Pawagarh, But Do You Know the 2,500-Year-Old Story Behind It?

The decision by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to rename Fazilnagar in Kushinagar as ‘Pawagarh’ is not merely an administrative change. It is seen as an effort to restore a forgotten historical and spiritual identity that had remained buried for centuries. The move is closely linked to the region's cultural significance, where two major religions, Jainism and Buddhism, share a deep historical connection. To understand the significance of this change, it is important to know the meanings behind the words ‘Fazil’ and ‘Pawa’.

The Meaning Behind ‘Fazil’ And ‘Pawa’

The word ‘Fazil’ comes from the Arabic language and is considered a highly respected term. It literally means a learned, wise, noble, or highly knowledgeable person. During medieval India, when Persian and Arabic strongly influenced administration and the official language, many places were named after such words. Fazilnagar, therefore, came to mean ‘the city of scholars’.

अब फाजिलनगर को पावागढ़ के रूप में एक नई मान्यता देने जा रहे हैं... pic.twitter.com/1s0wEagEWi — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 2, 2026

On the other hand, ‘Pawa’ or ‘Pawagarh’ carries a completely different meaning. While the word ‘Pawa’ in Gujarat’s Pawagarh is linked to ‘wind’, the Kushinagar context traces its roots to ancient Pali and Prakrit languages. Here, ‘Pawa’ is believed to refer to a sacred or holy land. Historians identify it as the glorious capital of the ancient Malla republic, a place closely associated with both Lord Mahavira and Lord Buddha.

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Why Pawagarh Matters To The Jain Community

For the Jain community, the renaming carries deep emotional value. It is believed that Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, delivered his final sermon in Pawa Nagar. According to tradition, on the new moon day of Kartik month — celebrated worldwide as Diwali, he attained ‘Mahaparinirvana’ or salvation on this sacred land. Ancient Jain temples and a large Manastambha in the region continue to symbolise its spiritual importance. The Yogi government also aims to develop the area as a key centre of the Jain Circuit, attracting devotees from across the world.

Pawa’s Importance In Buddhist History

The historical significance of Pawa is equally important in Buddhism. Buddhist scriptures, especially the Tripitaka, mention Pawa as a major stop during Lord Buddha’s final journey from Vaishali to Kushinagar. It was here that a blacksmith named Chunda offered Buddha his last meal. Historical accounts suggest that Buddha’s health deteriorated after the meal, following which he travelled towards Kushinagar, where he eventually attained Mahaparinirvana.

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Even today, the remains of a large stupa known as the ‘Chunda Stupa’ exist in the area, making it an emotional pilgrimage site for Buddhist followers globally.

Experts believe the name change could also improve the region’s international identity. Since the opening of Kushinagar International Airport, foreign tourist arrivals have increased significantly. With the new identity of ‘Pawagarh’, the area may receive a stronger religious and tourism-based recognition. Plans for hotels, museums and better tourism facilities are expected to generate employment opportunities for local youth, giving the region a fresh direction rooted in its ancient heritage.