Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Thursday June 04, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday June 04, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Big decisions or emotional moments Tomorrow? Your June 04, 2025, horoscope reveals love, career, money, and health predictions for all 12 zodiac signs.

By : Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 06:15 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (June 04) for each sign

Aries

Today will be a day for you to work with patience and restraint. Your mind will remain troubled about something. A family member may go somewhere outside for work. Students will have to pay full attention to their studies. Your desire to do something new may arise. You will have to improve your shortcomings and focus on your work. Think very carefully before making any promise to anyone. Your father may give you some advice.

Taurus

Today will be a day to increase your income. A task that has been stuck for a long time may be completed. You may receive a surprise gift from your spouse. Family problems that had been troubling you for a long time will also reduce to a great extent. You may start some new work together with your spouse. You will get a chance to participate in a social event.

Gemini

Today will be moderately fruitful for you. You will need to avoid showing haste regarding your work. Do not make any decisions in haste or emotion. If you have to travel somewhere for work, make sure to protect your valuable belongings. People associated with the IT sector may receive a big order. Receiving good money may also make you think about investment.

Cancer

Today will be weak for you in terms of health. If you consider any problem small, it may grow today. You may remain physically weak. You should avoid speaking unnecessarily in someone else’s matter. If you had been hiding a secret for a long time, it may be revealed in front of family members. You will get relief from old disputes and troubles. A legal matter may bring you happiness.

Leo

Today, you need to maintain control over your speech and behavior. Your relationship with your boss will remain quite good, but some enemies may remain around you. There is a possibility of injury or accident. If you are thinking of starting a new work, you need to be a little patient with it. A colleague may try to spoil your work. Do not make any decisions in haste or emotionality. Students should not be careless in their studies.

Virgo

Today will be a pleasant day for you. The atmosphere around you will remain cheerful. You may hear good news related to a job. You may go on a religious trip. Discussions regarding an auspicious event may take place in the family. There is a possibility of an argument with your spouse over a dispute. Avoid speaking unnecessarily in someone else’s matter. A friend may bring good news for you.

Libra

Today will be a day for moving forward on the path of progress. You may receive an offer for another job. Your mother may assign you some responsibility in the family. You will focus more on outside work than on home matters. If you were facing any problem in completing a task, you may seek advice from your brother for it. However, you should be careful while using vehicles, as there is a possibility of an accident.

Scorpio

Today will be full of complications for you. A friend may come to meet you after a long time. If you are doubtful about something, do not move forward with it at all. Due to your carefree nature, you may make mistakes in your work. Your relationship with your boss may remain slightly bitter. You will enjoy good food. Do not ignore any physical problem, no matter how small.

Sagittarius

Today will be an ordinary day for you. You will have to learn from an old mistake. You will be extremely happy as one of your heartfelt wishes gets fulfilled. You will feel deeply inclined toward worship and prayer. Avoid being influenced by an opponent’s words. Invest your money very thoughtfully. At your child’s request, you may bring a new vehicle home. You may miss a distant relative. People working in jobs may have to travel somewhere.

Capricorn

Today will bring positive results for you. You will meet some important people who will fully help you invest money in your business. People stepping into politics need to be a little cautious. Those in a love relationship should speak carefully with their partner, as bitterness may arise in the relationship. You will spend some enjoyable time with friends. You may earn good profit in business.

Aquarius

Today will be stressful for you. You may remain worried due to a decline in the health of a family member. There will also be a lot of running around. Your boss may assign you a major responsibility at work. You will receive full support from your brothers and sisters. You may receive a surprise gift from your spouse. If you go out somewhere, think carefully before speaking to anyone there. An old financial transaction may be completed.

Pisces

Today will bring growth in wealth and prosperity for you. You will be extremely happy upon recovering your lost money. You should remain slightly cautious of opponents around you. Avoid advising someone unless asked. If your child participated in a competition, they may achieve victory in it. A major conflict may arise regarding family and property matters. You will need to plan your work properly.

Before You Go

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

About the author Astrologer Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
Read More
Published at : 04 Jun 2026 06:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Daily Horoscope Zodiac Signs Aries Horoscope Taurus Horoscope Gemini Horoscope Cancer Horoscope Leo Horoscope Virgo Horoscope Libra Horoscope Scorpio Horoscope Sagittarius Horoscope Capricorn Horoscope Aquarius Horoscope Pisces Horoscope Horoscope TOday Astrology Prediction Today Rashifal Daily Astrology Horoscope June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Astro
Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday June 04, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)
Horoscope Tomorrow Thursday June 04, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)
Astro
Fazilnagar Is Now Pawagarh, But Do You Know the 2,500-Year-Old Story Behind It?
Fazilnagar Is Now Pawagarh, But Do You Know the 2,500-Year-Old Story Behind It?
Astro
Horoscope Tomorrow Wednesday June 03, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)
Horoscope Tomorrow Wednesday June 03, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)
Astro
ABP Live Astro Analysis | Switching Jobs In June 2026? These 3 Mistakes Could Harm Your Career Growth
ABP Live Astro Analysis | Switching Jobs In June 2026? These 3 Mistakes Could Harm Your Career Growth
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Firing Case: Police Detain Two Guards Linked to Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre After Viral Video
Breaking: Delhi Hotel Blaze, Muzaffarpur ICU Fire and Hyderabad Market Inferno Raise Alarms
Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Commercial Complex in Ameerpet, Firefighters Rush to Contain Flames
BREAKING: Delhi Fire Exposé Reveals Unsafe PGs, Basement Rooms and No Exit Systems in Malviya Nagar
BREAKING: Delhi Hotel Fire Preliminary Probe Points to Short Circuit, Exit Lapses Exposed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget