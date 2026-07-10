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English NewsAstroAstro Analysis | Bhaumvati Amavasya 2026: Zodiac-Wise Donations To Remove Marriage, Career And Wealth Obstacles

Astro Analysis | Bhaumvati Amavasya 2026: Zodiac-Wise Donations To Remove Marriage, Career And Wealth Obstacles

Astro Analysis | Bhaumvati Amavasya 2026 falls on July 14. Know the zodiac-wise donations traditionally believed to help overcome obstacles related to marriage, career and finances.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhaumvati Amavasya (July 14, 2026) for charity, ancestral rituals.
  • Scriptures affirm charity, ancestral rituals bring significant spiritual benefits.
  • Zodiac-specific donations offer guidance for addressing life's challenges.
  • Amavasya on Tuesday favors charity and pitru-related rituals.

Bhaumvati Amavasya will be observed on July 14, 2026, and the day is regarded as especially significant for charity and ancestral rituals in Hindu tradition. According to Garuda Purana and Matsya Purana, acts performed in honour of one's ancestors on Amavasya are believed to yield manifold spiritual benefits. Many devotees also follow zodiac-specific donation practices on this day, believing they can help ease difficulties related to marriage, children, employment and finances.

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Why Is Bhaumvati Amavasya Considered Auspicious For Donations?

Hindu scriptures, including the Garuda Purana and Matsya Purana, state that charitable acts and rituals dedicated to ancestors on Amavasya carry special significance. Devotees observe the day by offering donations based on traditional beliefs, seeking prosperity, family harmony and blessings for the future.

Bhaumvati Amavasya 2026: Zodiac-Wise Donation Guide

Aries And Scorpio 

People born under these zodiac signs are traditionally advised to donate red lentils (masoor dal), jaggery, red clothes and copper on Bhaumvati Amavasya.

Taurus, Cancer And Libra 

Offering rice, white clothes, milk, silver, rock sugar (mishri) and fragrant items is considered auspicious for these signs.

Gemini And Virgo 

Those belonging to Gemini and Virgo are advised to donate green vegetables, green gram (moong dal), whole green gram and a Tulsi plant.

Leo 

People with the Leo zodiac sign are traditionally encouraged to donate wheat, jaggery, copper, food grains, money, religious books and items associated with the Sun.

Capricorn And Aquarius

For Capricorn and Aquarius natives, donating black sesame seeds, umbrellas, shoes and slippers is believed to be beneficial. According to traditional beliefs, these offerings are said to please Lord Shani while also inviting the blessings of ancestors.

Sagittarius And Pisces

People born under Sagittarius and Pisces are advised to donate school books to underprivileged children. They may also offer gold and turmeric as part of traditional charitable practices.

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Significance Of Bhaumvati Amavasya

Bhaumvati Amavasya is observed when Amavasya falls on a Tuesday. In Hindu tradition, the day is considered favourable for performing daan (charity) and pitru-related rituals. Many devotees observe these customs with the belief that sincere acts of charity can bring positive energy, reduce obstacles in life and seek the blessings of their ancestors.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bhaumvati Amavasya?

Bhaumvati Amavasya is observed when the Amavasya (new moon) tithi falls on a Tuesday. It is considered a highly auspicious day in Hindu tradition for charity and ancestral rituals.

When will Bhaumvati Amavasya be observed in 2026?

Bhaumvati Amavasya will be observed on July 14, 2026. This day holds special significance for charity and performing ancestral rituals.

Why is Bhaumvati Amavasya considered important for donations and rituals?

According to Hindu scriptures like the Garuda Purana, acts performed in honour of ancestors on Amavasya yield manifold spiritual benefits. Devotees believe charity on this day brings positive energy and blessings.

Are there specific donations for different zodiac signs on Bhaumvati Amavasya?

Yes, devotees follow zodiac-specific donation practices. For example, Aries and Scorpio natives are advised to donate red lentils, while Leo individuals might donate wheat and jaggery.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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Zodiac Signs ABP Live Astro Analysis Bhaumvati Amavasya 2026 Rashi Remedies Daan Pitru Blessings
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