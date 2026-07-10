Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhaumvati Amavasya (July 14, 2026) for charity, ancestral rituals.

Scriptures affirm charity, ancestral rituals bring significant spiritual benefits.

Zodiac-specific donations offer guidance for addressing life's challenges.

Amavasya on Tuesday favors charity and pitru-related rituals.

Bhaumvati Amavasya will be observed on July 14, 2026, and the day is regarded as especially significant for charity and ancestral rituals in Hindu tradition. According to Garuda Purana and Matsya Purana, acts performed in honour of one's ancestors on Amavasya are believed to yield manifold spiritual benefits. Many devotees also follow zodiac-specific donation practices on this day, believing they can help ease difficulties related to marriage, children, employment and finances.

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Why Is Bhaumvati Amavasya Considered Auspicious For Donations?

Hindu scriptures, including the Garuda Purana and Matsya Purana, state that charitable acts and rituals dedicated to ancestors on Amavasya carry special significance. Devotees observe the day by offering donations based on traditional beliefs, seeking prosperity, family harmony and blessings for the future.

Bhaumvati Amavasya 2026: Zodiac-Wise Donation Guide

Aries And Scorpio

People born under these zodiac signs are traditionally advised to donate red lentils (masoor dal), jaggery, red clothes and copper on Bhaumvati Amavasya.

Taurus, Cancer And Libra

Offering rice, white clothes, milk, silver, rock sugar (mishri) and fragrant items is considered auspicious for these signs.

Gemini And Virgo

Those belonging to Gemini and Virgo are advised to donate green vegetables, green gram (moong dal), whole green gram and a Tulsi plant.

Leo

People with the Leo zodiac sign are traditionally encouraged to donate wheat, jaggery, copper, food grains, money, religious books and items associated with the Sun.

Capricorn And Aquarius

For Capricorn and Aquarius natives, donating black sesame seeds, umbrellas, shoes and slippers is believed to be beneficial. According to traditional beliefs, these offerings are said to please Lord Shani while also inviting the blessings of ancestors.

Sagittarius And Pisces

People born under Sagittarius and Pisces are advised to donate school books to underprivileged children. They may also offer gold and turmeric as part of traditional charitable practices.

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Significance Of Bhaumvati Amavasya

Bhaumvati Amavasya is observed when Amavasya falls on a Tuesday. In Hindu tradition, the day is considered favourable for performing daan (charity) and pitru-related rituals. Many devotees observe these customs with the belief that sincere acts of charity can bring positive energy, reduce obstacles in life and seek the blessings of their ancestors.