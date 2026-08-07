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English NewsAstroHoroscope Tomorrow Saturday, August 8, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Horoscope Tomorrow Saturday, August 8, 2026: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs (Aries To Pisces)

Daily Horoscope: Financial gains, career opportunities, and family support favour many zodiac signs today. Stay mindful of health, expenses, and relationships while making important decisions.

Written By : Dr. Anis Vyas |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 05:30 PM (IST)

Horoscope Tomorrow: In the mystical world of astrology, the moon takes centre stage as it moves through different houses, influencing the lives of people based on their zodiac signs. Let's take a look at the astrological predictions for tomorrow (August 8) for each sign.

Aries

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to be a good day for you. You may get a new job opportunity, and you could encourage your child to participate in a sports competition. Be cautious before investing, as you may be influenced by someone else's advice. If you're feeling uncertain or worried about a particular task, avoid moving forward with it for now. Handle your work with patience and courage. Ongoing health issues are also likely to improve.

Taurus

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today, you need to identify the enemies or people working against you. Your child may receive an award, bringing you great happiness. You could hear multiple pieces of good news. Problems in your married life may ease considerably. Keep your valuable belongings safe, as there is a risk of loss or theft. Avoid depending on others for important tasks, or you may be disappointed.

Gemini

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today may be a bit challenging for your health, so take extra care of yourself. A legal matter could cause stress. You may step forward to help someone in need. Learn from a mistake you made in the past. Financial prosperity is likely to increase, but bitterness may develop in some relationships, potentially affecting family harmony.

Cancer

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

A spirit of cooperation will prevail today. If you're feeling confused or troubled about something, discuss it with your partner. Pay close attention to your child's company and influences. A superior may be upset with you over something you say or do. Your carefree attitude could create stress for others. You may also feel inspired to start a new project.

Leo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is a day to focus on your important responsibilities. You may feel deeply drawn toward spirituality and devotion. Avoid taking unnecessary risks, as recovering from losses could be difficult. Your intentions may be genuine, but others could misunderstand them as selfish. Stay out of other people's affairs and mind your own work. You may also begin renovating your home.

Virgo

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today will bring mixed results. Together with your spouse, you may make an important career decision. You could invest in a promising financial scheme. You may also purchase comforts and household items. A relative you haven't seen in a long time may visit. Something may continue to weigh on your mind. Avoid eating outside food for the sake of your health.

Libra

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today you'll feel energetic. Make sure you direct that energy toward productive activities. Students should stay focused on their studies to achieve success. Those planning to study abroad may receive a valuable opportunity. Something may continue to trouble your mind, and you may regret a past mistake. Good news regarding your children is also possible.

Scorpio

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today will be pleasant for married couples. Be careful while traveling, and avoid driving someone else's vehicle, as there's a possibility of injury. The arrival of a guest will create a cheerful atmosphere at home. If you've borrowed money, you'll make every effort to repay it. You may apply for a new loan. You'll also spend more on improving your lifestyle.

Sagittarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today calls for caution and alertness. Avoid interfering in other people's matters. You may visit a relative for a family gathering. Discussions with your parents regarding work are likely. Business owners may face some challenges. Singles may meet a potential romantic partner. Learn from a past mistake, and be mindful of your words to avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Capricorn

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today encourages you to overcome laziness and move forward. Religious or spiritual activities may take priority. You'll feel competitive and motivated. Avoid making investments based solely on someone else's advice. You may reunite with an old friend after a long time. New employment opportunities could increase your income. A trip may bring valuable information, and you may participate in a social event.

Aquarius

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today is likely to bring positive outcomes. Your practical thinking will benefit you at work. Long-standing family issues may begin to resolve through open discussions. You'll receive strong support from your siblings. If your child is facing a problem, you'll try your best to solve it with help from relatives. Your wish to purchase a new vehicle may also come true.

Pisces

 

( Image Source ABLIVE AI)
( Image Source ABLIVE AI)

Today, think carefully before making any major decisions. Acting in haste could lead to mistakes. A property deal that has been delayed for a long time is unlikely to be finalized just yet. Be cautious while using vehicles. Keep your expenses under control, as unnecessary financial burdens may increase. Your spouse's declining health could leave you feeling worried.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

 

About the author Dr. Anis Vyas

Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of Pal Balaji Jyotish Sansthan in Jaipur and Jodhpur, is a renowned and respected astrologer in India. He is known as a devotee of Pal Balaji. His work in Vedic astrology is commendable, and his predictions are often highly accurate. His articles are regularly published on various platforms, and he is an expert in forecasting horoscopes and daily zodiac predictions. He is also recognised as a palmistry and Vastu expert. In addition to his following in India, he has a significant number of followers abroad as well. He remains active on social media. So far, more than 497 of his predictions have proven true. Dr. Anish Vyas inherited his knowledge of rituals and astrology from a young age. He earned a Gold Medal in M.A. in Journalism and has completed a Ph.D. His astrology-based articles are regularly published in major newspapers across the country. He also frequently appears in live shows on various news channels.  
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 05:30 PM (IST)
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Daily Horoscope Rashifal Today August 8 Horoscope
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