According to Medini astrology, Mercury is regarded as the "royal messenger" and "trader" of the cosmos. When it enters Aquarius, a sign ruled by Saturn and associated with science, systems, and collective reform, human intelligence shifts from personal gain toward collective revolution.

This year’s transit is being described as exceptional. Mercury joins Saturn, the Sun, and Pluto already positioned in Aquarius, creating what astrologers call a "pressure chamber", a phase where old systems are forced to collapse, giving rise to new global structures.

Geopolitics: Signs Of A 'New Cold War'

Aquarius governs global networks and information flow. Mercury’s conjunction with Saturn in this sign is believed to be reshaping the world’s power map.

United States:

This transit is expected to challenge America’s technological dominance. Cybersecurity laws are likely to tighten sharply, potentially straining international trade relations. Increased regulatory scrutiny on major tech corporations and stricter digital policies could dominate headlines in the coming weeks.

China and Russia:

From a Medini perspective, Mercury in Aquarius strengthens China’s position in space technology and digital warfare. Instead of conventional border tensions, February 2026 may see reports related to satellite hacking, data breaches, or cyber intrusions. For Russia and Europe, disputes may shift away from gas and oil toward conflicts over data sharing, information access, and digital infrastructure.

India’s Global Rise:

India’s national chart (Taurus ascendant) places this Mercury transit in the tenth house of governance and action. Astrologers suggest India could emerge as a global digital mediator. Fintech frameworks and platforms such as UPI are expected to gain wider international acceptance, enhancing India’s standing on the world stage.

Stock Markets Brace For High Volatility

February 2026 is projected to be a month of extreme market instability. With Mercury in Aquarius, investor behavior may be driven more by technology trends and speculation than by traditional logic.

Banking And Fintech: The Digital Rupture

Conventional banking models may face renewed pressure. Central banks worldwide are expected to accelerate announcements related to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), reducing the relevance of physical cash.

Banking stocks could see sharp fluctuations. Institutions lagging in technology adoption may suffer steep losses, while blockchain-based startups could attract aggressive capital inflows.

IT, AI, And Robotics: The Era Of AI Sovereignty

Mercury’s presence in Aquarius is being linked to the dawn of a new artificial intelligence phase. Analysts expect a major AI breakthrough to become public this month, one capable of significantly reshaping the nature of human work.

Semiconductor and AI software stocks may witness irrational exuberance, as investors pivot away from traditional manufacturing toward tech-driven enterprises. However, Saturn’s influence could disrupt global chip and hardware supply chains, impacting sectors like automobiles, especially electric vehicles (EVs).

A market correction in tech-linked stocks is considered likely by mid-February due to supply constraints.

Information Explosion And Media Disruption

In Medini astrology, Mercury governs communication. In Aquarius, information spreads rapidly, much like wildfire. Government control over social media platforms may weaken, while digital movements could fuel political instability across several countries.

Debates around censorship and free speech are expected to intensify globally in February 2026. Mainstream media may gradually lose relevance as deepfake content and AI-generated news blur the line between truth and misinformation, pushing society into what experts describe as an era of information chaos.

Environmental And Aviation Signals

The alignment of Mercury and Saturn in an air sign may also reflect unusual environmental patterns. The second and third weeks of February could see strong winds, maritime storms, or major technical disruptions in the aviation sector.

There is also a heightened risk of communication disruptions due to space debris or satellite collisions, potentially affecting global connectivity for short periods.

India’s Economic And Diplomatic Window

From 3 February through April 2026, India enters a phase of digital self-reliance. While early February may witness temporary capital outflows from markets, foreign investors are expected to return, driven by confidence in India’s technological infrastructure.

On the social front, Indian youth are rapidly adopting AI-based education and future-ready skills, accelerating the growth of the gig economy.

A War Of Terabytes, Not Tanks

This Mercury transit in Aquarius underscores a larger reality: future wars will not be fought with tanks, but with terabytes of data. Nations and corporations with the most advanced information systems are likely to dominate the post–"Great Reset" world order.

Caution For Investors

Medini calculations advise investors in February 2026 to avoid following the crowd. Rumors and speculative narratives will peak during this period. The Mercury–Saturn conjunction is expected to reward only those who rely on data, discipline, and rational analysis.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]