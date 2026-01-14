Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mumbai’s waterfront near the Gateway of India is usually a picture of beauty, golden skies, calm waters and tourists soaking in one of India’s most recognisable landmarks. But a recent viral video has pulled the curtain back on an uncomfortable reality that many prefer not to acknowledge.

What began as a peaceful evening vlog turned into a powerful reminder of how fragile public spaces can be when basic civic responsibility breaks down.

What The Camera Unexpectedly Captured

A UK-based vlogger was filming the scenic promenade with the Gateway of India glowing in the distance when an unsettling moment unfolded. A man stopped nearby, removed a packet of garbage from his vehicle and casually hurled it into the Arabian Sea. His young daughter stood beside him, silently witnessing the act.

Startled, the vlogger questioned him: "What is that?"

The man offered no reply. He glanced briefly over his shoulder and walked away.

The video was later shared with the caption:

"filmed at a waterfront promenade in Mumbai, India, with the iconic Gateway of India visible in the background across the water".

Within hours, the clip spread rapidly across Instagram and X, drawing anger, disappointment and urgent calls for accountability.

Public Outrage Floods Social Media

Viewers were particularly disturbed by the casual nature of the act — and the fact that a child was present.

One user applauded the vlogger’s courage saying, “Appreciate you calling them out!”

Another wrote with visible anguish, “Hard to defend my country and my countrymen.”

A third asked the question many were thinking, “Why would he do that? Why would anyone do that?”

Calls for strict punishment soon followed. One comment demanded, "Find him and fine him heavily, not just a few hundred bugs. Fine him in multiple thousands".

Another urged authorities to act stating, "He has a daughter with him..That's what he is teaching her. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice must catch hold of him and teach him a lesson".

Perhaps the most sobering reflection came from a user who admitted:

"I'm 34 and was never taught not to litter - streets, parks, buses, trains. Same for my family. This is true for 100+ crore Indians. Civic sense won't magically appear. Not in 50 years - unless strict penalties are enforced".

More Than One Video; A Larger Problem

Users repeatedly tagged the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, demanding identification and action. What started as outrage over one video soon expanded into a broader discussion on waste management failures and the urgent need for civic education.

Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. Littering around major tourist landmarks, including the Gateway of India, has become increasingly common — slowly eroding Mumbai’s image and harming its fragile marine environment.

As the debate continues, the video stands as a stark reminder: change will not come from outrage alone. Without consistent enforcement of penalties and long-term awareness programmes in schools and communities, such scenes may continue to repeat themselves along the country’s most treasured public spaces.