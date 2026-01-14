A viral video captured a man throwing garbage into the Arabian Sea from a waterfront promenade. The incident happened while a vlogger was filming the scenic view.
Foreign Tourist Catches Man Littering At Gateway Of India, Video Sparks National Outrage — WATCH VIDEO
WATCH viral video of a foreign vlogger confronting a man dumping garbage near Mumbai’s Gateway of India, sparking massive outrage and civic debate online.
Mumbai’s waterfront near the Gateway of India is usually a picture of beauty, golden skies, calm waters and tourists soaking in one of India’s most recognisable landmarks. But a recent viral video has pulled the curtain back on an uncomfortable reality that many prefer not to acknowledge.
What began as a peaceful evening vlog turned into a powerful reminder of how fragile public spaces can be when basic civic responsibility breaks down.
ALSO READ: Mathura E-Rickshaw Driver Brings Live Cobra To Hospital After Snakebite-Watch
What The Camera Unexpectedly Captured
View this post on Instagram
A UK-based vlogger was filming the scenic promenade with the Gateway of India glowing in the distance when an unsettling moment unfolded. A man stopped nearby, removed a packet of garbage from his vehicle and casually hurled it into the Arabian Sea. His young daughter stood beside him, silently witnessing the act.
Startled, the vlogger questioned him: "What is that?"
The man offered no reply. He glanced briefly over his shoulder and walked away.
The video was later shared with the caption:
"filmed at a waterfront promenade in Mumbai, India, with the iconic Gateway of India visible in the background across the water".
Within hours, the clip spread rapidly across Instagram and X, drawing anger, disappointment and urgent calls for accountability.
Public Outrage Floods Social Media
Viewers were particularly disturbed by the casual nature of the act — and the fact that a child was present.
One user applauded the vlogger’s courage saying, “Appreciate you calling them out!”
Another wrote with visible anguish, “Hard to defend my country and my countrymen.”
A third asked the question many were thinking, “Why would he do that? Why would anyone do that?”
Calls for strict punishment soon followed. One comment demanded, "Find him and fine him heavily, not just a few hundred bugs. Fine him in multiple thousands".
Another urged authorities to act stating, "He has a daughter with him..That's what he is teaching her. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice must catch hold of him and teach him a lesson".
Perhaps the most sobering reflection came from a user who admitted:
"I'm 34 and was never taught not to litter - streets, parks, buses, trains. Same for my family. This is true for 100+ crore Indians. Civic sense won't magically appear. Not in 50 years - unless strict penalties are enforced".
More Than One Video; A Larger Problem
Users repeatedly tagged the Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, demanding identification and action. What started as outrage over one video soon expanded into a broader discussion on waste management failures and the urgent need for civic education.
Sadly, this is not an isolated incident. Littering around major tourist landmarks, including the Gateway of India, has become increasingly common — slowly eroding Mumbai’s image and harming its fragile marine environment.
As the debate continues, the video stands as a stark reminder: change will not come from outrage alone. Without consistent enforcement of penalties and long-term awareness programmes in schools and communities, such scenes may continue to repeat themselves along the country’s most treasured public spaces.
Related Video
Women's Day Special: Male Colleagues Share Their 'Mann Ki Baat' for Female Teammates in the Newsroom
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred at Mumbai's waterfront near the Gateway of India?
How did social media react to the video of littering?
The video sparked widespread outrage and disappointment on social media. Users expressed anger at the casual nature of the act and called for the man to be identified and penalized.
Is this a common problem in Mumbai?
Yes, the article states that littering around major tourist landmarks like the Gateway of India has become increasingly common. This is negatively impacting Mumbai's image and its marine environment.
What does the article suggest is needed to address this issue?
The article emphasizes that outrage alone is not enough. It calls for consistent enforcement of penalties and long-term awareness programs in schools and communities to foster civic responsibility.