Google Drive Alert Exposes Obscene Videos Of Family Women, Kanpur Teen Under Arrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kanpur man arrested over CSAM detected on Google Drive.

Accused recorded family, minors, stored on cloud platform.

Google's automated systems identified material, alerted Indian authorities.

Arrest sparks debate about user data privacy on cloud.

A 19-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has been arrested after Google's automated safety systems detected alleged child sexual abuse material stored on his Google Drive account, bringing renewed attention to how cloud platforms monitor illegal content and what that means for user privacy. Police said the accused allegedly recorded obscene videos involving female relatives and girls from his neighbourhood, some of whom were minors.

The material was reportedly uploaded to Google Drive, where it was identified by Google's safety mechanisms and reported to authorities.

How Google Alerted Authorities

According to investigators, Google's systems detected content suspected to be child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on the user's cloud storage account. The company subsequently suspended the account and shared information through established reporting channels used to combat online child exploitation.

The alert eventually reached India's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, prompting the Kanpur cyber cell and local police to launch a technical investigation.

Officials said the information provided through the alert included details linked to the account, which helped investigators trace the suspect. Authorities also relied on digital evidence such as the IP address and the mobile phone's IMEI number to establish the user's identity.

Following the investigation, police arrested the accused and seized the device allegedly used to record the videos.

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Accused Allegedly Recorded Videos Secretly

Police claim the accused secretly filmed women from his family while they were using the washroom and later stored the recordings on Google Drive.

During questioning, he allegedly admitted to recording the videos and uploading them to the cloud platform. Investigators have sent the seized phone and other electronic evidence for forensic analysis.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Authorities are also examining whether the videos remained confined to the Google Drive account or were shared with any other individuals or platforms.

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Privacy Debate Erupts Online

While the arrest has been welcomed by many as an example of technology helping law enforcement tackle serious crimes, the case has also sparked a broader debate about privacy on cloud storage services.

Several social media users questioned how much visibility technology companies have into files stored on personal accounts.

Reacting to the case, social media page National Council for Men Affairs (NCMIndia) posted: "A Man was arrested by @kanpurnagarpol for secretly recording obscene videos of his own family members in bathroom and saving these videos on Google Drive. @Google informed Indian agencies through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal about the same and after that Police arrested the accused after tracing his IP address. Fair Enough but that also means that anything you are saving on Google Drive is neither private nor secure. Google is accessing all your private, personal and confidential data 24 X 7."

A Man was arrested by @kanpurnagarpol for secretly recording obscene videos of his own family members in bathroom and saving these videos on Google Drive. @Google informed Indian agencies through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal about the same and after that Police… pic.twitter.com/QY2ixYdmtc — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) July 10, 2026

Can Google Actually See What's Stored On Your Drive?

The incident has once again put the spotlight on how major technology companies detect and report illegal content, especially material involving child sexual abuse. Companies such as Google use automated tools and safety systems designed to identify content that violates laws or platform policies and, in certain cases, share information with relevant authorities.

As the Kanpur investigation continues, the case is likely to fuel further discussions about the balance between user privacy and the efforts undertaken by tech companies to detect and report illegal material online.