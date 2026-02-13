Varanasi Cricket Stadium's 'Trishul' Floodlights Honor Lord Shiva

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The upcoming Varanasi International Cricket Stadium is set to become one of India’s most visually striking cricket venues, combining world-class sporting infrastructure with the spiritual essence of the holy city.

Situated in Ganjari, near the banks of the Ganga, the stadium’s design draws heavy inspiration from Lord Shiva, reflecting Varanasi’s identity as one of Hinduism’s most sacred destinations.

What makes the stadium unique is its symbolic architecture. The floodlights are being crafted in the shape of a trishul (trident), images of which have surfaced on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation in September 2023 with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar.

Lord Shiva-Themed Varanasi Stadium Turns Heads

The stadium's roof structure is inspired by the crescent moon often depicted on Lord Shiva’s forehead.

The stadium's seating layout mirrors the iconic steps of the ghats, and elements like Bilva leaf patterns and a damru-themed media centre further embed cultural motifs into the design.

With an estimated seating capacity of around 30,000, the venue is expected to host international matches and could potentially stage IPL fixtures after completion.

More than just a cricket ground, the Varanasi stadium aims to merge sport, heritage and identity, creating a landmark that celebrates both cricket and culture.

Varanasi's Connection To Lord Shiva

Varanasi, also known as Kashi, holds immense spiritual significance in Hinduism and is widely regarded as the city of Lord Shiva.

According to ancient scriptures, Lord Shiva is believed to have made Varanasi his eternal abode, blessing the city with divine presence.

The sacred Ganga River, flowing through the city, further enhances its religious importance. Ancient temples like the Kashi Vishwanath Temple are dedicated to Lord Shiva, drawing millions of devotees each year and reinforcing Varanasi’s deep-rooted association with the deity.

