ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Points Table After India’s Big Win Over Namibia

HomeSportsCricketICC T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Points Table After India’s Big Win Over Namibia

Check out what the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 points table looks like after India's thrashing of Namibia in New Delhi, which took them to the summit of Group A.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has kicked off in thrilling fashion, with high-intensity clashes and statement performances lighting up the tournament early on.

The latest match, as of this writing, was between India and Namibia, played in New Delhi's historic Arun Jaitley Stadium, wherein the home team secured a solid victory, climbing to the top of their group.

Italy, making their T20 World Cup debut this year, also registered their maiden victory in the tournament, over Nepal in Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium, sparking emotional scenes on the field.

There still is a long way to go for the group stage alone, but as we wait for more action, let's take a look at how the ICC T20 World Cup points table looks like at the moment.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table

All teams participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are divided into four groups. Here's what the standings look like in each of them as of this writing:

Group A

India: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +3.050

Pakistan: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: NRR: +0.932

Netherlands: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +0.356

USA: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -1.525

Namibia: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.884

Group B

Sri Lanka: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +3.125

Australia: Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +3.350

Zimbabwe: Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +2.702

Ireland: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.175

Oman: Matches: 2Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -4.306

Group C

West Indies: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.625

Scotland: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +.0950

Italy: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: -0.352

England: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: -0.650

Nepal: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -1.854

Group D

New Zealand: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.919

South Africa: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.425

Afghanistan: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -0.555

UAE: Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.763

Canada: Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.850

After the group stage ends, the top two teams from all groups will enter the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s stage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams are in Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Netherlands, USA, and Namibia. India is currently leading this group with 4 points.

Who won the match between India and Namibia?

India secured a solid victory against Namibia in their recent match. This win has propelled India to the top of their group.

Did Italy win their first T20 World Cup match?

Yes, Italy registered their maiden victory in the tournament against Nepal. This marked their first win in their T20 World Cup debut.

What happens after the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

After the group stage concludes, the top two teams from each group will advance to the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s stage.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
