Group A consists of India, Pakistan, Netherlands, USA, and Namibia. India is currently leading this group with 4 points.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Points Table After India’s Big Win Over Namibia
Check out what the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 points table looks like after India's thrashing of Namibia in New Delhi, which took them to the summit of Group A.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has kicked off in thrilling fashion, with high-intensity clashes and statement performances lighting up the tournament early on.
The latest match, as of this writing, was between India and Namibia, played in New Delhi's historic Arun Jaitley Stadium, wherein the home team secured a solid victory, climbing to the top of their group.
Italy, making their T20 World Cup debut this year, also registered their maiden victory in the tournament, over Nepal in Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium, sparking emotional scenes on the field.
There still is a long way to go for the group stage alone, but as we wait for more action, let's take a look at how the ICC T20 World Cup points table looks like at the moment.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table
All teams participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are divided into four groups. Here's what the standings look like in each of them as of this writing:
Group A
India: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +3.050
Pakistan: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: NRR: +0.932
Netherlands: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +0.356
USA: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -1.525
Namibia: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.884
Group B
Sri Lanka: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +3.125
Australia: Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +3.350
Zimbabwe: Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +2.702
Ireland: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.175
Oman: Matches: 2Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -4.306
Group C
West Indies: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.625
Scotland: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +.0950
Italy: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: -0.352
England: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: -0.650
Nepal: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -1.854
Group D
New Zealand: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.919
South Africa: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.425
Afghanistan: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -0.555
UAE: Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.763
Canada: Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.850
After the group stage ends, the top two teams from all groups will enter the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s stage.
Related Video
THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India
Frequently Asked Questions
Which teams are in Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
Who won the match between India and Namibia?
India secured a solid victory against Namibia in their recent match. This win has propelled India to the top of their group.
Did Italy win their first T20 World Cup match?
Yes, Italy registered their maiden victory in the tournament against Nepal. This marked their first win in their T20 World Cup debut.
What happens after the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
After the group stage concludes, the top two teams from each group will advance to the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s stage.