ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Points Table After India’s Big Win Over Namibia

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has kicked off in thrilling fashion, with high-intensity clashes and statement performances lighting up the tournament early on.

The latest match, as of this writing, was between India and Namibia, played in New Delhi's historic Arun Jaitley Stadium, wherein the home team secured a solid victory, climbing to the top of their group.

Italy, making their T20 World Cup debut this year, also registered their maiden victory in the tournament, over Nepal in Mumbai, Wankhede Stadium, sparking emotional scenes on the field.

There still is a long way to go for the group stage alone, but as we wait for more action, let's take a look at how the ICC T20 World Cup points table looks like at the moment.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table

All teams participating in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 are divided into four groups. Here's what the standings look like in each of them as of this writing:

Group A

India: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +3.050

Pakistan: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: NRR: +0.932

Netherlands: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +0.356

USA: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -1.525

Namibia: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.884

Group B

Sri Lanka: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +3.125

Australia: Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +3.350

Zimbabwe: Matches: 1 Won: 1 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +2.702

Ireland: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.175

Oman: Matches: 2Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -4.306

Group C

West Indies: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.625

Scotland: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: +.0950

Italy: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: -0.352

England: Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 2 NRR: -0.650

Nepal: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -1.854

Group D

New Zealand: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.919

South Africa: Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Draw: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.425

Afghanistan: Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -0.555

UAE: Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.763

Canada: Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Draw: 0 Points: 0 NRR: -2.850

After the group stage ends, the top two teams from all groups will enter the ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s stage.