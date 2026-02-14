Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTrendingValentine’s Day Turns Violent After Husband Confronts Wife, Lover In Hapur | WATCH

Valentine’s Day Turns Violent After Husband Confronts Wife, Lover In Hapur | WATCH

A heated argument soon followed between the husband, wife and the alleged lover.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A confrontation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district triggered a public altercation on Valentine’s Day after a husband allegedly caught his wife with her lover while she was on her way to an OYO hotel, according to a post on X by the NCM India Council for Men Affairs.

The incident unfolded on Meerut Road in the city area, where the husband confronted the two. A heated argument soon followed between the husband, wife and the alleged lover.

Fight Breaks Out, Crowd Gathers

Family members accompanying the husband also intervened and caught hold of the man, after which the situation escalated into a physical fight. Kicking and punching took place in the middle of the road as passers-by gathered, leading to chaos and a traffic jam on the busy stretch.

Police Intervention

Police reached the spot after receiving information and, along with pedestrians, brought the situation under control. Officers dispersed the crowd, restored traffic movement and took all three individuals to the police station.

A video of the altercation recorded by bystanders has surfaced online and is circulating widely.

Legal Action

Police detained the husband, wife and the alleged lover and booked them under sections related to breach of peace. Authorities said the incident sparked local debate following the viral circulation of the footage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened on Valentine's Day in Hapur?

A confrontation occurred on Valentine's Day when a husband allegedly caught his wife with her lover on Meerut Road. This led to a public altercation.

How did the altercation escalate?

The situation escalated into a physical fight involving kicking and punching when the husband's family members intervened. A crowd gathered, causing a traffic jam.

What was the police response to the incident?

Police arrived at the scene, dispersed the crowd, and restored traffic. They took the husband, wife, and alleged lover to the police station.

What legal action was taken?

The husband, wife, and alleged lover were detained and booked under sections related to breach of peace. The incident sparked local debate after a video went viral.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 11:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Trending Hapur Valentine’s Day Turns Violent Husband Confronts Wife With Lover
