Valentine’s Day Turns Violent After Husband Confronts Wife, Lover In Hapur | WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A confrontation in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district triggered a public altercation on Valentine’s Day after a husband allegedly caught his wife with her lover while she was on her way to an OYO hotel, according to a post on X by the NCM India Council for Men Affairs.

How can #velentineday end without few such incidents. A Husband caught his wife red handed while she was on way to a OYO hotel to celebrate Valentine's Day with her lover in Hapur, UP. Big drama started after the husband started beating the woman and her lover on the road. Later… pic.twitter.com/s6W0DP3CGn February 14, 2026

The incident unfolded on Meerut Road in the city area, where the husband confronted the two. A heated argument soon followed between the husband, wife and the alleged lover.

Fight Breaks Out, Crowd Gathers

Family members accompanying the husband also intervened and caught hold of the man, after which the situation escalated into a physical fight. Kicking and punching took place in the middle of the road as passers-by gathered, leading to chaos and a traffic jam on the busy stretch.

Police Intervention

Police reached the spot after receiving information and, along with pedestrians, brought the situation under control. Officers dispersed the crowd, restored traffic movement and took all three individuals to the police station.

A video of the altercation recorded by bystanders has surfaced online and is circulating widely.

Legal Action

Police detained the husband, wife and the alleged lover and booked them under sections related to breach of peace. Authorities said the incident sparked local debate following the viral circulation of the footage.